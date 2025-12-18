LHS SkillsUSA hosts a successful holiday toy drive Share:







By Judge Raymond D De Leon, MSCJ



Above, Chapter members and Lockhart Police Officer Castilleja and the overflowing box of toys collected for the Blue Santa Program. Courtesy Photo.

Lockhart High School’s SkillsUSA Chapter 4823 would like to thank everyone who donated to their toy drive that benefited the Lockhart Police Associations Blue Santa Program.

Law Program students Sariah Dykes, Luke Summers, and Yasaida Espinoza Lopez, organized the toy drive and delivered their donations to LHS Student Resource Officer Zachary Castilleja, on Friday December 12, 2026. Students also helped with the toy distribution held at Lockhart High School on Saturday December 13th.