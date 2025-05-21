LHS students unveil collaborative art installation Share:







By LISD Staff

Lockhart High School proudly unveiled E Pluribus Unum, a mixed media art installation created by student artists as a powerful tribute to unity through diversity. This powerful installation is composed of more than 200 unique puzzle pieces, each crafted by a student to reflect their individual background, and perspective.

The Latin phrase, E Pluribus Unum, meaning “From the Many, One,” serves as the inspiration and title for the piece. Originally adopted as the national motto of the United States, the phrase symbolizes the enduring strength that emerges when diverse individuals come together in a shared purpose. In this spirit, each student contributed a one-of-a-kind puzzle piece that, when assembled, forms a cohesive and striking visual narrative of inclusion and community.

The installation is dedicated in memory of Beverly Pryor, a cherished former school employee remembered for her unwavering kindness, compassion, and commitment to student success. Her legacy of fostering belonging and uplifting individual voices lives on through this meaningful tribute, which now stands as a permanent reminder of her impact.

“As a district, we are committed to creating spaces where every student feels seen, valued, and heard,” said LISD Superintendent Mark Estrada. “This beautiful installation reflects the strength of our diversity and the power of student voice. It also honors Ms. Pryor’s legacy—someone who believed deeply in the worth of every individual.”

“Visibility, community involvement, and students seeing themselves in the content are core principles of our Fine Arts programs,” said LISD Director of Fine Arts, James Crowley. “Congratulations to Mr. Matthew Burton, LHS art teacher and someone who truly embodies these values, for leading the charge on this outstanding project!”

Lockhart ISD is also proud to recognize McCoy’s Building Supply for their generous sponsorship of all the foam boards used in the creation of this artwork. Their support made it possible to bring this large-scale vision to life. A plaque honoring McCoy’s contribution will be presented at a later date.

As viewers explore the piece, they are invited to reflect on the symbolism embedded in every puzzle piece: a reminder that while each person’s story is distinct, we are all connected in a larger narrative. E Pluribus Unum serves not only as a celebration of artistic expression but also as a call to embrace diversity, value inclusion, and recognize the strength found in unity.