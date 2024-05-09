Library to host Memorial Day Remember and Honor Tribute
The Dr. Eugene Clark Library will host a Memorial Day Remember and Honor Tribute Ceremony on May 22, at noon.
There will be guest speakers, a live performance of “Taps,” and a patriotic Flag Garden.
For more information, call the library at 512-398-3223, or email clarklibrary@lockhart-tx.org.
Light refreshments will be provided.
Information is needed from relatives of these local heroes killed during the following foreign conflicts:
OIF/OEF Campaigns
Melford Collins
Jaime Gonzalez
Cody Stanley
Vietnam Conflict
Seferino Albarez Jr.
Jessie Eulajio Garcia
Felix G Gonzales Jr
Paul G Gonzales
Ernesto S Perez
Feliz Juan Salas