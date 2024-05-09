Library to host Memorial Day Remember and Honor Tribute Share:







The Dr. Eugene Clark Library will host a Memorial Day Remember and Honor Tribute Ceremony on May 22, at noon.

There will be guest speakers, a live performance of “Taps,” and a patriotic Flag Garden.

For more information, call the library at 512-398-3223, or email clarklibrary@lockhart-tx.org.

Light refreshments will be provided.

Information is needed from relatives of these local heroes killed during the following foreign conflicts:

OIF/OEF Campaigns

Melford Collins

Jaime Gonzalez

Cody Stanley

Vietnam Conflict

Seferino Albarez Jr.

Jessie Eulajio Garcia

Felix G Gonzales Jr

Paul G Gonzales

Ernesto S Perez

Feliz Juan Salas