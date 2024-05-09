Fishing classes set for State Park Share:







By Anthony Collins

Lockhart State Park provides a diverse range of recreational activities beyond the typical options of hiking and camping. In addition to these popular activities, visitors can also learn the skill of fishing and even participate in fly fishing lessons.

This monthly offering allows individuals to learn and refine their fishing skills in a serene and picturesque Clear Fork Creek. Whether you are a seasoned angler or a beginner looking to explore the world of fishing, Lockhart State Park provides a unique opportunity to engage in this relaxing and rewarding pastime.

Ranger Chris Fortin, a former professional fishing guide of over 14 years, invites interested anglers on Sunday, May 12 at 10 a.m. for an informative session on fishing, where he will cover topics such as knot tying, fish identification, selecting the right lure or bait, and casting techniques.

After the instructional session, participants will have the opportunity to put their newfound skills to the test by fishing in Clear Fork Creek. Fishing poles will be provided through a complimentary Tackle Loaner Program on a first-come, first-served basis, and bait will also be supplied. No fishing license is necessary, and individuals of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to participate. The fly fishing class will be held on Sunday, May 26 at 10 a.m.

To ensure a comfortable and enjoyable experience, it is recommended that visitors come prepared by wearing sunscreen, closed-toed shoes, and bring water. Additionally, guests have the option to bring their fishing equipment and bait if they prefer to do so.

The meeting point for the fishing session will be at the picnic area of the park. If you are driving from the park headquarters, simply continue past the pool and take the first right turn into the picnic area parking lot. Please note that regular park entrance fees will apply, with a charge of $3 per adult and free admission for children aged 12 and under. For more information email Chris Fortin at christopher.fortin@tpwd.texas.gov.