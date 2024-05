Local Entertainment Calendar Share:







Wednesday, May 8

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Lockhart State Park

Wildflower Bingo Walk, 10 a.m.

The PEARL

Chris Lancaster, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, May 9

Load Off Fanny’s

Karaoke, 6-10 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Magic the Gathering, 7-10 p.m.

Old Pal

Charley Ramsay, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, May 10

Load Off Fanny’s

Average Joe Crane, 8-10 p.m.

Old Pal

Silverada, 9-11 p.m.

The PEARL

Tony Taylor, 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, May 11

Load Off Fanny’s

Jenny Saad and Mags Baker, 7-10 p.m.

Lockhart State Park

Wildlife Walk, 10 a.m.

Stargazing, 9-10 p.m.

Mill Scale Metalworks

Shane Smith and The Saints, and Rob Leines, 12:30-4 p.m.

The PEARL

Open Mic hosted by Michael James Trio, 8-10 p.m.

Sunday, May 12

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Crepe Paper Botanical Art, 5-6:30 p.m.

Lockhart State Park

Fishing 101, 10 a.m.

The PEARL

Many Rowden, 3-5 p.m.

Wednesday, May 15

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Lockhart State Park

Legacy in Lockhart: Guided CCC Walk, 10 a.m.

The PEARL

Stoney Gabel, 7-9 p.m.

* * *

