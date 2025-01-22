Lions capture first district win over Lehman Lobos Share:







LISD

KYLE — The Lockhart Varsity boys’ basketball team picked up their first district win of the season, defeating Lehman 59-44 in an exciting game last week. The victory has provided a much-needed boost for the team as they look to build momentum heading into the second round of district play.

Senior Dareon Loggins led the Lions with 24 points, while fellow seniors, Jordan Ortiz and Roman Moreno, contributed 9 and 6 points, respectively. Junior Jay Villalobos also added 6 points to help seal the win.

Lions’ Head Coach Collin Hart expressed confidence in his team’s ability to compete at a high level against district opponents.

“We know that we are capable of playing and competing against the best in our district,” Hart said. “Now, we just need to focus on playing consistently across all four quarters.”

With the win, the Lions have solidified their position in the district standings and are optimistic about their upcoming games.

“We’re looking forward to playing Lehman again at home in a few weeks,” Hart added. “We’re excited to keep the momentum going and finish strong.”

On Friday, Jan. 17, Lockhart fell to Leander Glenn, 67-55 in a hard-fought district game.

Despite the loss, the Lions made a strong push late in the game, cutting the lead to just 6 points in the third and fourth quarters before Glenn pulled away.

Villalobos led the Lions with 23 points, while Ortiz added 9. Seniors John Camacho and Loggins each chipped in with 8 points each, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the offensive firepower of Leander Glenn.

Leander Glenn, sitting in third place in the district, proved to be a tough opponent, and Hart knew the game would be a challenge.

“We knew coming into this game that it was going to be a tough match-up,” Hart said. “They are a talented team with multiple guys who can score. But our guys have never shied away from the toughest teams in our district, and they’ve proven they can compete against anyone.”

Lockhart now faces its second round of district play.

“We will prepare for this next game with the same determination and focus,” Hart said. “It’s another opportunity for us to prove ourselves, and we’ll be ready.”