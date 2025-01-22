Lady Lions claim first district basketball victory Share:







LISD

Lockhart captured its first district win of the season under ladies Head Coach Mark Rague last week after beating the Lehman Lobos of Kyle, 41-34, at the Lions Den.

“We kept our composure,” Rague said. “We were up at halftime, 19-12. They cut it to one at the end of the third quarter, but never took the lead. You know, we knew we had to keep our composure. I told them, if we win the fourth quarter, then we win the game. Lehman would score and then we would score right away. Our seniors played like seniors.”

Rakaia Walker paced Lockhart with 23 points. Lizzie Station and Peyton Johnson added 6 each, Marissa Sosa and Mia Lewis 3 each.

“We had five players score,” Rague said. “That has not always been the case for us. There’s been games we’ve only had three people score. But, we shot our free throws pretty well. Station got to the line, Sosa against the line, Johnson got to the line. They were battling.

“We are truly game-by-game improving. We are playing schools that have girls who have played travel ball all year round. That’s not the case with us.”

In recent lopsided loss, Lockhart found itself down big with 15 seconds to go, but Rague appreciated what he saw from his girls by going for steals down to the wire.

“We were really battling,” Rague said. “Our girls kept their composure, even if the score doesn’t show it.

“We can control our effort level. We can’t necessarily get bigger, but we can show effort.”

Lockhart also won the Junior Varsity, 36-25, and Freshman, 25-22, games vs. Lehman.