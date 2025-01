Local Entertainment Calendar Share:







Wednesday, Jan. 22

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 23

Duett’s Texas Club (Martindale)

Two Step Lessons, 7-8 p.m.

Double or Nothing bands, 8-10 p.m.

Lockhart State Park

Tipis on the Prairie, 10 a.m.

Old Pal

John Mutchler, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 24

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Marshall Anderson, Vanna Black, Company L, 8-11 p.m.

Old Pal

Emily Herring and the FM Band, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Amy Clunie’s 40th Birthday with DJ Boi Orbison, 8:30-10:30 p.m.

Lockhart State Park

Birding for Beginners, 9 a.m.

Intro into Archery, 10 a.m.

Advances Archery, 3:30 p.m.

Old Pal

Strawberry Flats, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 26

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Songmaker Sessions with Charley Ramsay, 5-9 p.m.

Lockhart State Park

Fishing 101, 10 a.m.

Old Pal

Graham Wilkinson, 12-2 p.m.

The PEARL

Jamie Krueger Group Blues Jam; the PEARL’s 9th Anniversary, 3-6 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 29

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6 p.m.

The Lounge Sports Bar

Loteria Night, 7:30 p.m.

* * *

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com by 5 p.m. on Mondays.