Lions clinch first consecutive playoff berth in 61 seasons Share:













Major New wrestles the ball away from an Austin Anderson player during the Lions’ loss last week to the District 17 champion. Photo by Adrian Gutierrez

From staff reports

Lockhart remains embattled for a three-way race for second in District 17 boys’ action, after splitting its last two games.

The Lions lost at home Friday to powerful state No. 21-ranked Austin Anderson, 88-56.

LHS returned home Tuesday to beat Austin Navarro, 58-49. LHS raced out to a 21-3 lead after one period of play and coasted from there.

Against Anderson, Jah Gulley led the Lions with 26 points, followed by Tay Andrews with 11, Major New 10, Ashton Dickens 5, and 2 each from DJ Williams and Joquin Lopez.

Against Navarro, Gulley again led the way with 29 points, followed by New with 14 points and 11 rebounds, Sean Schexnayder 6, Brady Stephenson 3, Williams 2 and Andrews 1.

The win clinched a playoff spot for the Lions, the first back-to-back playoffs berths for the LHS boys since 1961.

Lockhart will play at Austin’s Northeast Early College on Friday with tip-off at 8 p.m. The Lions return home Feb. 15 against Austin’s Liberal Arts & Science Academy.

STANDINGS

5A III District 17

All District

Anderson 25-8 12-0

NE Early 23-11 9-3

Lockhart 15-15 8-4

Crockett 15-19 8-4

McCallum 11-17 6-6

L.A. & Science Aca.

5-18 4-8

Navarro 5-23 1-11

Travis 4-23 0-12