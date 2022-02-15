Cesario Armando Rodriguez Share:







Cesario Armando Rodriguez “Mando” beloved husband, father, brother and grandfather passed away on Thursday February 10, 2022 at Seton Medical Center in Kyle, TX surrounded by his wife and children.

Cesario was born in Querendaro, Michoacan Mexico, to the late Sofonia and Antioco Rodriguez. He grew up in Mexico and in his twenties immigrated to Texas. He was a long-time resident of Lockhart, TX.

Cesario was a hardworking man, he was a jack of all trades. You could always find him working on a project and always listening to music while he worked. He was very proud of his accomplishments the biggest being that he built several houses from the ground up. He was always ready to lend a helping hand. He was a proud husband, father and grandfather. He will forever be missed but his love will always go on.

He is survived by his wife Hope Rodriguez, children Armando Rodriguez (Paty), Raquel Rodriguez, Rebeca Rodriguez (Juan Carlos), Irene Ortega (Javier), Juan Rodriguez (Cynthia). Stepchildren Sue Ann Puentes, Anna Marie Puentes, Marky. Grandchildren. Cesar, Oscar, Zimri, Laura, Cassy, Jair, Javier, Daniel, Alex and Noel. Brothers Moises and Luis,. Sisters Catalina, Lidia, and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents Antioco and Sofonia, son Antonio Rodriguez, brothers Alejandro and Andres, and Crecencia the mother of his children.

A visitation will be held at McCurdy Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at 5:00pm. A funeral service/mass also at McCurdy Funeral Home will be held Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at 10:00am