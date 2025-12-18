Lions gain valuable experience at Panther Classic Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor



Above, LHS senior Tyler Kelley goes up for a jump shot.Photo courtesy of LISD.

The Lockhart Lions boys’ varsity basketball team tested itself against a challenging field at the Panther Classic Tournament this past Thursday and Friday in Navarro, using the early-season event as a measuring stick with district play on the horizon.

Lockhart finished the tournament 1–3, but the record did little to reflect how competitive the Lions were throughout the two-day stretch. Several games were decided in the closing minutes, as Lockhart repeatedly battled back from early deficits and forced opponents to earn every possession down the stretch.

Head coach Collin Hart said the tournament provided exactly what his team needed at this point in the season.

“Close games tell you a lot about who you are,” Hart said. “We were down double digits in the first half in more than one game, and the guys responded. They didn’t fold. They competed, they trusted each other, and they gave themselves a chance late.”

That resilience has become a defining trait for the Lions. Hart noted that his team continues to play with an edge and a chip on its shoulder, traits he believes will translate well as district competition begins.

“I like the toughness we’re developing,” Hart said. “This group doesn’t quit. We’re still learning how to finish games, but the fight is there, and that’s something you can build on.”

One of the tournament’s bright spots was senior guard DJ Anthony, who earned All-Tournament Team honors at the Panther Classic. Anthony’s consistent play and leadership stood out among a talented field of competitors.

“DJ’s work ethic and competitiveness show every time he steps on the floor,” Hart said. “He brings it every night, and that consistency is exactly what we need as we head into district.”

With the postseason picture now coming into focus, the Lions will spend the coming days reviewing film, tightening rotations, and finalizing game plans as they prepare for the challenges ahead.

Lockhart opens district play this Friday, Dec. 19, on the road against Liberty Hill. Freshman and junior varsity games are scheduled to tip off at 5:30 p.m., followed by the varsity contest at 7:00 p.m.