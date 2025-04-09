Lions golf compete in district tournament at Avery Ranch Share:







By LISD Staff

The Lockhart Lions golf team completed their 2024/2025 season by competing in the District 25 5A tournament at Avery Ranch on March 31 to April 3.

The Boys played first, posting a two-day total of 914, finishing in 9th place. The scoring was as follows.

Andres Osuna (Jr.) led our scoring shooting 87 day 1 and a second day total of 89 for a combined score of 176, Jayse Contreras (So.) had 106, 107 for 213, Sam Massaro (Fr.) recorded 137, 134 for 271, Miguel Mondragon (So.), posted a 157 and 152 with a combined score of 309, Chris Collins (Jr.), shot 102 on day one, then had to withdraw due to injury on day two.