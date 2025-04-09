LPR welcomes Collins as new Editor Share:







The Lockhart Post-Register would like to announce that Anthony Collins has been promoted as the new Editor.

A Texas native and resident of Kingsbury, Collins brings a breath of fresh air to the editorial staff of the LPR.

Collins is an experienced photographer with over 20 years of professional work in and outside of the newspaper industry.

Beginning his career in shooting college sporting events, he is now contracted to photograph over 35 professional bull riding events in and around Texas.

Collins moved from Oregon back to Texas in 2012. His goal was to be closer to the rodeo circuit. He purchased a home in San Marcos. He later met his future wife, Tara. They married in 2015 and purchased an 8 acre pecan farm in Kingsbury.

Collins joined the staff as a freelance photographer and writer in March of 2024. He then began working as the office manager while contributing stories and photographs.

On March 26, Collins officially took over the helm as Editor. When asked what his goal is for the editorial department he said, “I want to continue to produce good quality news that LPR is known for.” He continued, “Working with the Garrett’s has been great. They offered me a great opportunity when I joined as a freelancer and now as Editor.”

Collins also stated that he looks forward to working with the community and welcomes everyone to stop by and talk about what suggestions they have for the LPR.