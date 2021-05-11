Post Register

Grant clears way for fire training facility

Featured, Local News
With the support of a $50,000 grant from the Lower Colorado River Authority and Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative, the Caldwell County Fire Chiefs Association will construct a new fire training facility that can be used by fire departments throughout the area.
With support from the community, the association has raised an additional $60,000 in matching funds for the new facility, which can be used by departments in Caldwell County and neighboring counties.

