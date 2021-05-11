Two arrested in fatal shooting near Martindale, deputies say Share:







Two people have been arrested on capital murder charges following a Monday night shooting that left two men dead near Martindale.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday morning it could not release the identity of the two individuals arrested, but would later in the day.

According to reports, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call concerning gunfire in the area of Northwest River Road and Scull Road Monday night just before 9 p.m. Deputies arrived on scene and found two men with gunshot wounds lying next to a vehicle. One man was determined to be dead on scene, and the other was transported to Seton Hays where he later died.

According to reports, the individuals charged in the shooting were arrested in Hays County and were transported to the Caldwell County Jail where they are currently being held and are awaiting arraignment.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said in a release issued Tuesday morning that it did not believe there were any additional suspects involved.

No further information was shared. The sheriff’s office said the investigation continues and would release further information as it develops.