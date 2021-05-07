Lockhart man charged with murder in Thursday night shooting Share:







A Lockhart man has been charged with murder in connection with a lethal shooting that police said took place Thursday night on East Market Street.

Roberto Cruz, 49, of Lockhart, was charged with murder and aggravated assault following an incident that police said left one dead and one injured.

According to reports, Lockhart police received a report of a disturbance in the 900 block of East Market Street at 8:15 p.m. Thursday. Police said that when they arrived, they discovered a 55-year-old man who had been fatally shot and another man who had sustained a gunshot wound.

That man, whose age was not disclosed, was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

A portion of East Market Street was closed for several hours during the investigation but has since reopened.

According to a press release issued Friday by the City of Lockhart, investigators said they believed the shooting was an isolated incident and that the public was not in danger.

Cruz was arrested and booked into the Caldwell County Jail on $2 million bond.