City Council votes to lend support to new concert series

The Lockhart City Council on Tuesday night voted unanimously to lend city support to a summer/fall outdoor concert music series located on the courthouse square.

The new series called “Courthouse Nights” is set to take place every third Friday of the month from May to October on the south side of the Caldwell County Courthouse Lawn.

The event is being promoted and organized by Rachel Lingvai and Will Rhodes of Rach & Rhodes Presents. The pair of Lockhart residents and musicians told the Lockhart City Council that they wanted to bring diverse musical acts to the square as concert headliners, and have local musicians serve as the opening acts.

