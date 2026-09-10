Lions improve to 2-0 with win over Leander Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Above, Demonte Anthony (Soph) with the touchdown catch in the 1st quarter. Photo by Anthony Collins

The Lockhart Lions are off to a strong start this season. Lockhart improved to 2-0 Friday night after picking up a 31-14 win over Leander, giving the Lions their second victory in as many weeks. The Lions got another big performance from quarterback Noah Jaimes, who threw for 331 yards and three touchdowns. Jaimes completed 18 of 27 passes on the night and finished with one interception.

A big part of that success came from wide receiver Demonte Anthony, who had one of the best games of the young season. Anthony caught nine passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns, giving Lockhart a dangerous option downfield throughout the game. Lockhart also got some production from the running game. Denim Ford carried the ball 14 times for 54 yards and scored a touchdown, helping keep the Leander defense from keying entirely on the passing game.

While the offense once again put points on the board, the Lockhart defense also had a strong night, holding Leander to just 14 points. That combination was enough to give the Lions another comfortable win and keep their early-season momentum going.

Jaimes has settled into the quarterback role quickly through the first two games, and against Leander he showed that Lockhart can be dangerous through the air. His connection with Anthony was especially effective Friday night, with the pair accounting for two of Lockhart’s touchdowns.

The win comes one week after Lockhart opened the season with a victory over Marble Falls. Now at 2-0, the Lions head into district play with some confidence and plenty of momentum. Lockhart will be back at home Friday, Sept. 11, when the Lions host Lehman. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.