Bobby Wayne Clark Share:







June 29, 1946 – August 29, 2026

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved father, Bobby Wayne Clark. Due to a brief illness Bobby was called to Heaven on Saturday, August 29, 2026, at the age of 80 in Sherman, TX.

Bobby was born in San Marcos, TX to Carl Clark and Dorothy (Pfefferkorn) Clark on June 29, 1946. He spent his early years living in Lockhart and working alongside his Father at the Lockhart Implement Company. Upon its closing, he became reestablished in the banking industry which led to his move to Pecos, TX. He spent 31 years in Pecos where he built a career he was proud of and ultimately served as the Vice President of the Trans Pecos Bank.

Bobby was a member of many civic organizations throughout his life including the Jaycees and Kiwanis. Hut his proudest achievement was becoming a Freemason Grand Master of the Pecos Valley Lodge No. 736.

Bobby was happiest outdoors whether he was hunting, fishing or shooting targets. The San Marcos River held a special place in his heart where so many cherished memories were made camping with family and friends, running a trot line or relaxing in the water. Bobby knew how to enjoy the simple things of life like a cold beer or a glass of scotch, which always brought a smile to his face and holding his cigar to chew on. Bobby also loved being on the coast where he spent time in Rockport and Port Aransas fishing off the jetty, soaking up the sun and sitting in the waves. These are the places that he shared with us growing up that brought him much happiness and became part of memories we will always treasure. The last 6 years of his life were spent in Sherman, TX with his “girls”, and these years gave us precious time together. He gave us memories of stories and laughter and adventures that will stay with us for the rest of our lives and that we will always be grateful for. His life was full, his spirit was strong, he was loved by many and liked by everyone. He was a good Man.

Bobby is preceded in death by his father, Carl Clark and his mother, Dorothy Clark.

He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Linda and David Bullock and nephew, Patrick Hall. His daughters, Becky Davis (husband Shawn Davis) and Barbie Wright. He had 5 grandchildren, Ashley Groves, Hunter Davis, Garrison Davis, Allie Connell and Gavin Wright. He had 4 great grandchildren, Calla Groves, Rosalie Groves, Rhett Davis and Jameson Davis. He was loved by his stepdaughter Amy and her daughter Lexi.

We would like to thank the nursing staff at Cedar Hollow Rehabilitation Center, Hospice Plus and Chris Boone for the care and love they gave to our Dad. Thank you!

A graveside Masonic burial service will be held at the Lockhart Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to the Dannel Funeral Home, Sherman, TX. Please watch their website for service information to be announced at a later date at www.dannelfuneralhome.com.