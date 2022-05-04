Post Register

Lions in Bi-District baseball playoffs￼

Coach Trey Honeycutt’s Lockhart High Lions will have a best-of-three series beginning Friday with the Pflugerville Weiss Wolves in the Bi-District Playoffs.

Lockhart will visit Weiss on Friday for Game One with a.7 p.m. start.

Weiss visits LHS Saturday with first pitch at noon.

Game Three, if necessary, will be 30 minutes after the completion of Game Two.

Softball Lions fall

Weiss dropped Lockhart, 9-8, in their UIL Texas state playoff game April 29 at Pflugerville.

