Lions open district play with setbacks

Lockhart lost at Leander on Dec. 22, 84-27 to the No. 9 Rouse (13-5 overall and 2-0 in District play)).

Lockhart is 8-9 overall and 0-2 in District 25 play.

The Lions will play in the Wimberley Classic beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. They will play twice on Thursday and again on Friday.

Lockhart lost at Cedar Park, 57-73, on Dec. 19.

“Extremely proud of our efforts in the second half,” Hart said. “We found a group that went out there and competed at the end of the third and fourth quarter. We ended up out-scoring them in the second half and made it a game. We were only down 9 with 5 minutes left to play, which showed our resiliency after being down 20 in the first half.”

Junior Dareon Loggins had 21 points to lead the Lions, followed by sophomore Jay Villalobos with 18, freshman Johnny Ford with 9, and sophomore DJ Anthony with 6.

Cedar Park also beat Lockhart’s Freshman, 80-33, and Junior Varsity, 53-35.