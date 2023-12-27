Republic Services takes over Central Texas Refuse Share:







City of Lockhart

The City of Lockhart’s solid waste collection and curbside recycling contractor, Central Texas Refuse, LLC (CTR), has finalized the transfer of ownership to Republic Services, one of the largest waste management companies in the nation, effective immediately.

As CTR continues its transition to Republic Services, here are what customers can expect:

Trash collection services will continue as scheduled along the same routes.

The existing rate structure with CTR/Republic Services will remain as outlined in its contract with the City. Customers will also continue to utilize the existing payment methods through the City’s Utility Department.

Existing CTR personnel will remain with the company, which includes the solid waste collection team.

No changes in the existing services are expected, which include current recycling services.

Maintain free access to the 130 Environmental Park landfill for drop-off during its regular business hours, Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Eligible drop-off items also stay the same.

No immediate changes in solid waste receptacles or fleet vehicles. These may be systematically replaced over a period of time to Republic Services-branded receptacles and vehicles.

CTR’s local office, located at 205-A S. Main St., will continue to serve as the contractor’s Lockhart hub. For additional information, call (512) 243-2833.

In other business:

Halff & Associates provided an update at last week’s meeting of the Lockhart City Council on the existing Parks Master Plan adopted in 2018. The five-year update, which includes results of the Parks survey, a demographic update, park system inventory, level of service and gap analysis, conditions assessment, and a list of six priority projects — Lion’s Park, City Park, Youth Sports Complex, Swimming Pool and Splash Pads, Indoors Recreation Center, Trails Master Plan.

The Parks Master Plan is updated every five to eight years to remain relevant and qualify the city for grants, which also complies with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s (TPWD) recommendation that parks master plans retain validity for 10 years and include a five-year update. The Lockhart City Council will hold a special work session in January or February to further review the report.

The City Council approved a request by Caroline Eckert with Wuest Group’s, made on behalf on Lockhart 130 North/South LTD for a Zoning Change from RHD Residential High Density District to CHB Commercial Heavy Business District for a 2.1 acres located at 2500 West San Antonio Street (SH 142).

City Manager Steve Lewis noted there would be a special meeting of the City Council on Tuesday, Jan. 9, to discuss growth management issues regarding water and sewer utilities and transportation matters.

Lockhart’s Financial Reporting has been awarded a Certificate of Excellence by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for the fiscal year ended Sept. 20, 2022. It is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting. This is the fourth time the City of Lockhart has received the accolade.

The city will offer free live tree curbside recycling. Call the Public Works Department at (512) 398-6452 to arrange for collection. Make sure the tree is free of ornaments, lights, tinsel, nails, screws, or tree bases before placing it curbside.