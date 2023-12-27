Commissioners choose ESD #5 board Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Caldwell County Commissioners on Tuesday appointed the new board of emergency services director for ESD No. 5, which was elected by voters during the November General Election.

Those appointed to the first board for ESD No. 5 include two-year term members Sherilyn Adcock (Precinct 3), Jeremy Driver (Precinct 4) and Danney Rodgers (At Large), and one-year term members Rebecca King (Precinct 1) and Larry Schnautz (Precinct 2).

Commissioners Court was held Tuesday at the Caldwell County Courthouse.

In other business:

David Murdock, Robert Moreno, and Mark Junger were reappointed to Caldwell County ESD No. 3.

Commissioners approved the addition of another assistant auditor for the county.

Emergency Services Chief Hector Rangel noted the county had received “some good rain” recently, with more expected next week. Rangel asked to keep the burn ban off for two more weeks. His request was granted.

The final plat for Hartland Ranch, Phase 2, consisting of five residential lots on 36.3 acres on Borchert Loop was approved.

A replat of Longhorn Ranches, Lot 26, on Longhorn Road was approved.

The final plat for 4 lots on Campbell Creek Acres on FM 713 was approved.

The preliminary plat for Tumbleweed Estates, Phase 3, consisting of 40.95 acres on Romberg Road, was approved.

The final plat for Hollub’s Pace on Old Lytton Springs Road and Oak Trail Drive was approved.