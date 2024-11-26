Lions roll over Luling, 85-59 Share:







LISD

The Lockhart Lions Varsity basketball team handled the Luling Eagles last week, 85-59 in what Head Coach Collin Hart described as “one of our most complete offensive games to date.”

Senior Dareon Loggins lit up the scoreboard with a game-high 33 points and added 4 steals, leading the Lions’ high-paced attack. Junior Jay Villalobos contributed 16 points, 3 assists, and 2 steals, while senior Jordan Ortiz posted a solid all-around game with 15 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists. John Camacho dominated the boards, pulling down 17 rebounds to go along with 9 points and 4 steals.

“Our defense has been creating a lot of offensive opportunities, and the team is doing a great job of capitalizing on them,” Hart said. “Coach Hayes, our offensive coordinator, is pleased with the looks we’re getting and he wants us to focus on cutting down the forced/contested shots to keep improving on our shot selection.”

The Lions will look to continue their momentum at home on Friday against the Gonzales Apaches. Freshman and JV games begin at 5:30 p.m., with Varsity tipping off at 7 p.m.