Lions rout Lobos to start season 3-0￼

By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Coming into last Friday night’s game against Kyle’s Lehman High School, Lockhart brought with it a 2-0 start for the first time since 2019 to Lions Stadium. One play and a mere 11 seconds into the game and seemingly the storybook beginning for LHS would come to a crashing halt in a lopsided affair.

It became lopsided alright, but it was Lockhart doing the feasting as it roared back to a 56-13 crushing of the Lobos to move to 3-0 for the first time since 2015.

Following Omar Ocampo’s opening kickoff into the end zone, Lehman wasted no time in getting the home team’s attention. On the game’s first play from scrimmage, quarterback Collin Richardson dropped back and hit a wide-open Anthony Mata down the middle of the field. Mata raced easily untouched – 75 yards — to paydirt. Noah Long’s PAT with 11:49 left in the first quarter gave the Lobos a 7-0 lead.

“Our guys kind of shrugged their shoulders and went to work on the next play,” Lockhart Head Coach Todd Moebes said. “That’s what I’ve been talking about on this team. They have each other’s back. They went out and responded and got the momentum back.”

Indeed they did.

Lockhart promptly drove 65 yards in eight plays, scoring on a 34-yard screen pass from Ashton Dickens to Diante Jackson. Ocampo’s PAT tied the game at 7-7 with 8:54 left in the opening frame.

The Lions were just getting warmed up.

On a third-and-14 from their own 21, Lehman turned it over when Richardson was initially pressured by Traveon Hopkins. Edward Mendoza caused Richardson to fumble, and Lockhart’s Jonathan Creel recovered at the Lobos’ 6-yard line.

Two plays later, Dickens scored from two yards out. Ocampo’s kick made it 14-7.

Following an interception by Josh Ramos at the Lehman 19, Dickens used just one play to find the end zone again, this time weaving through the Lobos’ defense untouched for a 19-yard scoring run. Ocampo’s PAT made it 21-7 with 2:17 left in the first quarter.

Lockhart made it four of six scoring drives in the first half when it drove 92 yards in just seven plays, capped off by Sean McKinney’s 11-yard TD run. Ocampo was again true on the PAT and with 2:13 until intermission the Lions led 28-7.

Lockhart drove 77 yards in just five plays to open the third period, scoring on McKinney’s dive over the from one-yard out with 10:06 left in the period. Ocampo’s kick made it 35-7.

Lockhart would score on all four second-half possessions

Dickens scored next on a great cut-and-run from 28 yards out with 5:31 left in the third quarter. Ocampo’s kick made it 42-7.

Still in the third, LHS used a one-play scoring drive when McKinney raced 59 yards untouched up the middle for a 59-yard TD. Ocampo’s kick made it 49-7 with 2:33 left in the third.

Lehman final found the end zone again on a fourth-and-8 touchdown pass from Richardson to Long from 27 yards out with9:40 remaining in the game to make it 49-13.

On its only possession of the fourth quarter, Lockhart’s reserves moved 60 yards in seven play, six of which were runs by sophomore Nathaniel Gonzales. Last week he also looked sharp in the fourth quarter with seven attempts for 46 yards. This week, Gonzales ran six times for 57 yards, including a 33-yard scamper for the final TD. Ocampo’s PAT made it 56-13 with 5:12 remaining.

Gonzales started for Lockhart against Lehman at inside linebacker.

The game marked Senior Night at Lockhart High School.

Lockhart finished with 488 yards of offense, led by McKinney’s 146 yards and three scores on the ground and 135 yards and three scores by Dickens. Dickens also passed for 123 yards and a TD. Jackson hauled in two receptions for 77 yards and a score.

Meanwhile, Lehman managed just 251 yards of total offense on 66 plays.

“Defensively, we started getting a little more pressure on the quarterback,” Moebes said.

Defensive lineman Derik Rivas was particularly active against Lehman.

“(Rivas) is playing really well,” Moebes said. “I’m so proud of him.”

Now 3-0, Lockhart travels to San Antonio next Friday to face the 3-0 Davenport Wolves. It will mark the Lions final non-district game in the regular season.

Davenport owns a 33-26 victory at Victoria West, 31-28 win over Kerrville Tivy, and a 37-23 win at San Antonio Pieper last week.

“They’re really good,” Moebes said of the Wolves. “They are very efficient in what they do. This is their first graduating class. Their chemistry is really good. They have an understanding of what they’re trying to do.”

The Lions have not started a season with four consecutive victories since 2008.

* * *

Lockhart won the Junior Varsity game over Lehman, 24-14, on Thursday.

Lehman came from behind to win the freshman game vs. Lockhart, 25-24

5A-2, Region IV District 13

District All

Lockhart 0-0 3-0

Liberty Hill 0-0 2-1

Veterans Memorial 0-0 2-1

Tivy 0-0 1-2

Bastrop 0-0 0-3

Cedar Creek 0-0 0-3

Pieper 0-0 0-3

Sept. 15 games

Lockhart 56, Lehman (Kyle) 13

Davenport 37, Pieper (S.A.) 23

Westwood (Round Rock) 49, Bastrop 42

Veterans Memorial (S.A.) 55, MacArthur 0

Liberty Hill 49, Georgetown 35

Fredericksburg 31, Tivy (Kerrville) 28

Hays 54, Cedar Creek 21

Sept. 22 schedule

Lockhart at Davenport

Veterans Memorial (S.A.) at Canyon Lake

Liberty Hill at Rouse

Tivy (Kerrville) t Marble Falls

Pieper (S.A.) at Hallettsville

Bastrop at Pflugerville

Cedar Creek at Elgin

GAME STATISTICS

Lockhart 56, Kyle Lehman 13

Score by Quarters

Lehman 7 0 0 6 — 13

Lockhart 21 7 21 7 — 56

TEAM STATS Lehman Lockhart

First Downs 14 19

Rushes-Yards 45-130 31-365

Passing 7-21-1 11-15-0

Passing Yards 121 123

Total Yards 251 488

Punts-Avg. 4-36.8 1-40.0

Penalties-Yards 6-55 9-80

Fumbles-Lost 3-1 1-0

Time of Possession 27:07 20:53

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING

LEHMAN — Hernandez 24-107, Long 5-41, Champion 4-16, Thornsburg 4-13, Maldonado 1-2, Mata 2-1, Richardson 4-(-37), team 1-(-13). LOCKHART — McKinney 9-146, Dickens 10-135, Gonzales 6-59, Jackson 1-15, Hopkins 2-13, Reese 1-13, Deutsch 1-1, team 1-(-17).

PASSING

LEHMAN Richardson 7-17-1-121, Long 0-3-0-0, Kothmann 0-1-0-0. LOCKHART — Dickens 11-15-0-123.

RECEIVING

LEHMAN — Mata 2-73, Long 1-27, Martinez 1-12, Kothmann 3-9. LOCKHART — Jackson 2-77, Gathings 1-20, Herzog 3-11, Garcia 3-8, McKinney 2-7.

* * *

SCORING

First Quarter

LEHMAN — Mata 75 pass from Richardson (Long kick), 11:49

LOCKHART — Jackson 34 pass from Dickens (Ocampo kick), 8:34

LOCKHART — Dickens 2 run (Ocampo kick), 7:05

LOCKHART — Dickens 19 run (Ocampo kick), 2:17

Second Quarter

LOCKHART — McKinney 17 run (Ocampo kick), 2:13

Third Quarter

LOCKHART — McKinney 1 run (Ocampo kick), 10:06

LOCKHART — Dickens 28 run (Ocampo kick), 5:31

LOCKHART — McKinney 59 run (Ocampo kick), 2:33

Fourth Quarter

LEHMAN — Long 27 pass from Richardson (pass fail), 9:40

LOCKHART — Gonzales 33 run (Ocampo kick), 5:12