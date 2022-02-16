Lions set personal bests at Pflugerville meet￼ Share:







From staff reports

Coach Josh Gilbert’s Lockhart Lions set several personal records at the Pflugerville Powerlifting Meet last week (Feb. 9) as they pushed closer to qualifying for Regionals in March.

On Feb. 12, Lockhart traveled to Smithville.

The results from the two previous meets are below:

Pflugerville Meet

Feb. 9

GIRLS DIVISION

Wt. Class, Place, Name

105 – 1st place, Kaitlyn Mendez

148 – 1st place, Ava Herrera

181 – 1st place, Peyton Crabill

259 – 1st place, Nicole Zamora

259-plus – 1st place, Zenaida Tucker

2nd place, Leah Ovalle

BOYS DIVISION

Wt. Class, Place, Name

123 – 1st place, Jonathan Martinez

132 — 1st place, Cade Borchert

148 — 1st place, Zach Hill

181 — 1st place, Ceasar Hernandez

3rd pace, Tyler Bell

198 – 2nd place, Brendan Ramirez

3rd place, Josh Landeros

220 — 1st place, Tristan Amos

3rd place, Nick Sifuentes

242 — 1st place, Riley Owen

3rd place, Josh Barber

308 — 1st place, Karim Zuiga-Zaragoza

Smithville Meet

Feb. 12

GIRLS DIVISION

Wt. Class, Place, Name

97 – 4th place, Kaitlyn Mendez

132 – 4th place, Ava Herrera

165 – 3rd place, Cybil Flores

4th place, Victoria Morales

BOYS DIVISION

198 – 5th place, Trent Holcomb

220 – 5th place, Alex Richardson