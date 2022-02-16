Lions set personal bests at Pflugerville meet￼
From staff reports
Coach Josh Gilbert’s Lockhart Lions set several personal records at the Pflugerville Powerlifting Meet last week (Feb. 9) as they pushed closer to qualifying for Regionals in March.
On Feb. 12, Lockhart traveled to Smithville.
The results from the two previous meets are below:
Pflugerville Meet
Feb. 9
GIRLS DIVISION
Wt. Class, Place, Name
105 – 1st place, Kaitlyn Mendez
148 – 1st place, Ava Herrera
181 – 1st place, Peyton Crabill
259 – 1st place, Nicole Zamora
259-plus – 1st place, Zenaida Tucker
2nd place, Leah Ovalle
BOYS DIVISION
Wt. Class, Place, Name
123 – 1st place, Jonathan Martinez
132 — 1st place, Cade Borchert
148 — 1st place, Zach Hill
181 — 1st place, Ceasar Hernandez
3rd pace, Tyler Bell
198 – 2nd place, Brendan Ramirez
3rd place, Josh Landeros
220 — 1st place, Tristan Amos
3rd place, Nick Sifuentes
242 — 1st place, Riley Owen
3rd place, Josh Barber
308 — 1st place, Karim Zuiga-Zaragoza
Smithville Meet
Feb. 12
GIRLS DIVISION
Wt. Class, Place, Name
97 – 4th place, Kaitlyn Mendez
132 – 4th place, Ava Herrera
165 – 3rd place, Cybil Flores
4th place, Victoria Morales
BOYS DIVISION
198 – 5th place, Trent Holcomb
220 – 5th place, Alex Richardson