Lions’ struggles continue in early going￼ Share:







Staff reports

Lockhart dropped to 0-11 after its 66-35 loss at home last week to Pieper.

The Lions were led in scoring by sophomore Dareon Loggins with 14 points.

Lockhart led early, 3-0, but Pieper scored the next 16 points and led the Lions 22-6 after the first period.

Lockhart cut the deficit to 22-13 but trailed 29-15 at halftime.

Chris Martinez, also a sophomore, had 5 points for Lockhart, while Josh Ramos added 4, Treveon Hopkin sand Elijah Santana 3 each, and 2 each from Nolan Hellums, John Camancho and DJ Anthony.

Pieper improved to 10-3 with the win.

Lockhart visited Floresville (11-6) on Tuesday.