Lions Volleyball gets the win over Elgin, now on to the Ellison matchup







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

It was a great game Saturday afternoon when the Lockhart Lions battled the Elgin Wildcats. In the end, the Lions walked away with a 2-0 victory, continuing their recent dominance over Elgin with a fourth straight win in the series.

Lockhart controlled the pace throughout the match, leaning on steady defense and timely scoring to keep the Wildcats at bay. The shutout win was a much-needed confidence boost for the Lions, who improved their season record to 3-9.

The Lions’ defensive unit stood tall, limiting Elgin’s opportunities and keeping the Wildcats from finding rhythm offensively. Offensively, Lockhart capitalized on scoring chances to secure the sweep.

With the victory, Lockhart now shifts focus to an important home matchup on Tuesday against Ellison. The Eagles will visit Lions Gym for a 6:30 p.m. start, and Lockhart will aim to defend its home court while building momentum heading into the heart of district play.

The Lions will look to build on the defensive effort that carried them against Elgin, as they seek back-to-back wins for the first time this season.