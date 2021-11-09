Lions wrap up football season Share:







From staff reports

Lockhart’s 2021 football campaign came to an end Friday night at Lions Stadium against the Champion Chargers, who rode a 64-14 win over the Lions to a second-place finish in District 15-5A-2.

The Lions finished in sixth place after an 0-5 district campaign, failing to record a district win for a consecutive season. Two of the Lions’ losses were by a touchdown or less, and two were by two touchdowns or less.

Alamo Heights finished 5-0 to win the district. Floresville finished third place and Medina Valley, which beat Lockhart 21-20, finished fourth place to grab the final playoff berth.

Tivy, which finished 1-4, beating Lockhart 50-43 to open district play, finished in fifth just out of the playoffs.

The season could be Lockhart’s last against these four opponents. District alignments will be reviewed this winter and could change.

Against Champion, Lockhart fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter, but came within a touchdown of the Chargers after quarterback Ashton Dickens hit Tay Andrews with a 26-yard pass.

But the high-octane Chargers scored seven consecutive touchdowns after that, taking a 57-7 lead into halftime and leading by as much as 57 points until the fourth quarter, when Dickens scored on a 1-yard run for the game’s final touchdown.

Dickens was 9-of-23 passing for 76 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Sean McKinney keyed the Lions’ rushing attack with 25 runs for 108 yards and caught three passes for 34 yards.

For the season, Dickens was 122 of 231 yards passing for 1,449 yards, 15 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.

McKinney ran for 1,029 yards on 220 carries — a 4.7-yard average.

Andrews and Diante Jackson keyed the Lions’ passing attack. Andrews caught 40 passes for 580 yards and 7 touchdowns for the year, and Jackson snagged 24 balls for 375 yards and three scores.