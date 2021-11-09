Runners represent Lockhart at state championship meet Share:







Photo by Olga Trejo

Special to the LPR

The Lockhart Boys Cross Country team saw their 2021 season come to a close at the UIL Class 5A State Meet this past Friday in Round Rock at the Old Settler’s Park.

The Lions finished 15th out of the 16 teams who qualified for the meet. A total of 256 Class 5A High Schools exist in Texas. So, to make it to the State Meet was quite an accomplishment.

Senior Anthony Parra led the way for the Lions as he placed 29th out of 116 team competitors in the race. Parra finished the 5,000 meters (3.1 miles) in 16 minutes and 31 seconds.

Junior James Franco finished as the second Lockhart runner as he placed 36th with a time of 16:46.

Senior Matthew Flores was the third Lion harrier to finish as he placed 82nd with a time of 17:35.

Sophomore Carlos Terrazas had strong performance as he placed 88th in 17:48.

“I thought Carlos really stepped up today,” Head Coach Scott Hippensteel said. “I was proud to see him run a personal record in his last race of the season.”

Freshmen Anthony Daniel finished as the fifth man and final scorer for the Lions as he placed 106th with a time of 18:51.

Other Lockhart runners who competed were sophomores Cole Frey who finished in 110th with a time of 19:09, and Griffin Mason who placed 112th with a time of 19:19.

“I am incredibly proud of the season we had this fall. We did some fantastic things. We will miss our three seniors who graduate,” Hippensteel said. “Seniors Andrew Ortiz, Matthew Flores, and Anthony Parra have provided our program with outstanding leadership the past four years, and will be missed next fall.”

“I would like to thank the community of Lockhart, LISD, our school administrators, and our Athletic Director, and the parents of our runners for all the support they have given our program.”