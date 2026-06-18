LISD Board of Trustees meeting agenda for June 22
The LISD Board of Trustees will meet at M.L. Cisneros Education Support Center Boardroom, 2nd Floor, Room 200, 419 Bois D’Arc Street, in Lockhart for their Regular Meeting, June 22, 2026 – 6:30 PM.
The subjects to be discussed or considered or upon which any formal action may be taken are listed below. Items do not have to be taken in the same order as shown on this meeting notice. Unless removed
from the consent agenda, items identified within the consent agenda will be acted on at one time.
1. Call to Order
2. Pledge of Allegiance
3. Invocation
4. PUBLIC MEETING/HEARING:
A. Public Meeting for 2026-2027 Budget and Proposed Tax Rate
B. Public Hearing for Optional Flexible School Day Program (OFSDP) for Pride High School for the 2026-2027
School Year
5. Recognitions
A. Kermit’s Krew First Lego League Robotics State Champions and American Robotics Champions Finalist
B. Lockhart Junior High Boys and Girls District Soccer Champions
C. Lockhart High School One Act Play
6. Public Comment
7. Business: Consent Agenda
A. Approve Minutes
1. June 1, 2026
2. May 11, 2026
3. May 7, 2026
B. Approve Resolution Classifying Funds as Committed for 2025-2026 Financial Statements
C. Approve Final Amended Budget for 2025-2026
D. Approve Special Education Contracted Services RFQ
E. Approve Optional Flexible School Day Program (OFSDP) for Pride High School for the 2026-2027 School
Year
F. Review Request for Advanced Class Waivers for Extracurricular Participation
G. Review Cash Investment Report
H. Review Tax Collection Report
8.COMMUNICATION:
A. Review Progress Monitoring and STAAR Preliminary Data
B. 2025-2026 District Improvement Plan Summative Review
C. Review List of Vendor Purchases in Excess of $100,000 for the 2026-2027 School Year
D. 2025 Bond Construction Update
E. End of Year Staff Engagement Results
9.COMMUNICATION
/ACTION:
A. Consider and/or Approve Lockhart ISD and Communities in Schools of Central Texas, 2026-2027 Agreement
B. Consider and/or Approve Transportation Management Services contract with Goldstar Transit
C. Consider and/or Approve Custodial Management Services contract with Southeast Service Corporation d/b/a
SSC Service Solutions
D. Consider and/or Approve Adult Meal Price Increase for School Nutrition Program
E. Consider and/or Approve 2026-2027 Budgets for Maintenance and Operation Fund, Debt Service Fund and
School Nutrition Fund
F. Consider and/or Approve Staffing for the 2026-2027 School Year
10. CLOSED SESSION:
A. Adjourned to Closed Session: Texas Government Code Section 551.071(Attorney Consultation); Texas
Government Code Section 551.072 (Deliberation Regarding Real Property); Texas Government Code Section
551.074 (Personnel, to deliberate regarding the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties,
discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee) specifically to discuss:
1. Superintendent’s Performance Review
2. Attorney consultation regarding pending litigation (Section 551.071), Civil Action No. 1:25-cv-01360-DAE,
pending in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas.
11. BOARD AND STAFF COMMENTS – ITEMS OF COMMUNITY INTEREST*
12. BENEDICTION
13. ADJOURNMENT
*BOARD AND STAFF COMMENTS – ITEMS OF COMMUNITY INTEREST: Items of community interest are limited to: 1)
expressions of thanks, congratulations or condolence; 2) information regarding holiday schedules; 3) an honorary or
salutary recognition of a public official, public employee, or other citizen, except that a discussion regarding a change in
the status of a person’s public office or public employment is not an honorary or salutary recognition for purposes of this
subdivision; 4) a reminder about an upcoming event organized or sponsored by the governing body; 5) information
regarding a social, ceremonial, or community event organized or sponsored by an entity other than the governing body
that was attended or is scheduled to be attended by a member of the governing body or an official employee of the school
district.
If, during the course of the meeting, discussion of any item on the agenda should be held in a closed meeting, the board
will conduct a closed meeting in accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Government Code, Chapter 551,
Subchapters D and E or Texas Government Code section 418.183(f). Before any closed meeting is convened, the
presiding officer will publicly identify the section or sections of the Act authorizing the closed meeting. All final votes,
actions, or decisions will be taken in open meeting. [See BEC(LEGAL)]
Texas Government Code Section:
551.071 Consultation with Attorney; Closed Meeting
551.072 Deliberation Regarding Real Property; Closed Meeting
551.073 Deliberation Regarding Prospective Gift; Closed Meeting
551.074 Personnel Matters; Deliberate the Appointment, Employment, Evaluation, Reassignment, Duties,
Discipline or Dismissal of a Public Officer or Employee; Closed Meeting
551.075 Conference Relating to Investments and Potential Investments Attended by Board of Trustees of
Texas Growth Fund; Closed Meeting
551.076 Deliberation Regarding Security Devices; Closed Meeting
551.082 School Children; School District Employees; Disciplinary Matter or Complaint
551.083 Certain School Boards; Closed Meeting Regarding Consultation with Representative of Employee
Group
551.084 Investigation; Exclusion of Witness from Hearing
Should any final action, final decision, or final vote be required in the opinion of the School Board with regard to any
matter considered in such closed or executive meeting or session, then the final decision, or final vote shall be either:
3 (a) in the open meeting covered by the Notice upon the reconvening of the public meeting; or,
(b) at a subsequent public meeting of the School Board upon notice thereof; as the School Board
shall determine.
On this day of June 15, 2026, this Notice was mailed or faxed to news media who had previously requested such Notice
and an original copy was posted on the display window in the School District Administration Building on said date.
Mark Estrada,
Superintendent