LISD Board of Trustees meeting agenda for June 22 Share:







The LISD Board of Trustees will meet at M.L. Cisneros Education Support Center Boardroom, 2nd Floor, Room 200, 419 Bois D’Arc Street, in Lockhart for their Regular Meeting, June 22, 2026 – 6:30 PM.

The subjects to be discussed or considered or upon which any formal action may be taken are listed below. Items do not have to be taken in the same order as shown on this meeting notice. Unless removed

from the consent agenda, items identified within the consent agenda will be acted on at one time.

1. Call to Order

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Invocation

4. PUBLIC MEETING/HEARING:

A. Public Meeting for 2026-2027 Budget and Proposed Tax Rate

B. Public Hearing for Optional Flexible School Day Program (OFSDP) for Pride High School for the 2026-2027

School Year

5. Recognitions

A. Kermit’s Krew First Lego League Robotics State Champions and American Robotics Champions Finalist

B. Lockhart Junior High Boys and Girls District Soccer Champions

C. Lockhart High School One Act Play

6. Public Comment

7. Business: Consent Agenda

A. Approve Minutes

1. June 1, 2026

2. May 11, 2026

3. May 7, 2026

B. Approve Resolution Classifying Funds as Committed for 2025-2026 Financial Statements

C. Approve Final Amended Budget for 2025-2026

D. Approve Special Education Contracted Services RFQ

E. Approve Optional Flexible School Day Program (OFSDP) for Pride High School for the 2026-2027 School

Year

F. Review Request for Advanced Class Waivers for Extracurricular Participation

G. Review Cash Investment Report

H. Review Tax Collection Report

8.COMMUNICATION:

A. Review Progress Monitoring and STAAR Preliminary Data

B. 2025-2026 District Improvement Plan Summative Review

C. Review List of Vendor Purchases in Excess of $100,000 for the 2026-2027 School Year

D. 2025 Bond Construction Update

E. End of Year Staff Engagement Results

9.COMMUNICATION

/ACTION:

A. Consider and/or Approve Lockhart ISD and Communities in Schools of Central Texas, 2026-2027 Agreement

B. Consider and/or Approve Transportation Management Services contract with Goldstar Transit

C. Consider and/or Approve Custodial Management Services contract with Southeast Service Corporation d/b/a

SSC Service Solutions

D. Consider and/or Approve Adult Meal Price Increase for School Nutrition Program

E. Consider and/or Approve 2026-2027 Budgets for Maintenance and Operation Fund, Debt Service Fund and

School Nutrition Fund

F. Consider and/or Approve Staffing for the 2026-2027 School Year

10. CLOSED SESSION:

A. Adjourned to Closed Session: Texas Government Code Section 551.071(Attorney Consultation); Texas

Government Code Section 551.072 (Deliberation Regarding Real Property); Texas Government Code Section

551.074 (Personnel, to deliberate regarding the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties,

discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee) specifically to discuss:

1. Superintendent’s Performance Review

2. Attorney consultation regarding pending litigation (Section 551.071), Civil Action No. 1:25-cv-01360-DAE,

pending in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas.

11. BOARD AND STAFF COMMENTS – ITEMS OF COMMUNITY INTEREST*

12. BENEDICTION

13. ADJOURNMENT

*BOARD AND STAFF COMMENTS – ITEMS OF COMMUNITY INTEREST: Items of community interest are limited to: 1)

expressions of thanks, congratulations or condolence; 2) information regarding holiday schedules; 3) an honorary or

salutary recognition of a public official, public employee, or other citizen, except that a discussion regarding a change in

the status of a person’s public office or public employment is not an honorary or salutary recognition for purposes of this

subdivision; 4) a reminder about an upcoming event organized or sponsored by the governing body; 5) information

regarding a social, ceremonial, or community event organized or sponsored by an entity other than the governing body

that was attended or is scheduled to be attended by a member of the governing body or an official employee of the school

district.

If, during the course of the meeting, discussion of any item on the agenda should be held in a closed meeting, the board

will conduct a closed meeting in accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Government Code, Chapter 551,

Subchapters D and E or Texas Government Code section 418.183(f). Before any closed meeting is convened, the

presiding officer will publicly identify the section or sections of the Act authorizing the closed meeting. All final votes,

actions, or decisions will be taken in open meeting. [See BEC(LEGAL)]

Texas Government Code Section:

551.071 Consultation with Attorney; Closed Meeting

551.072 Deliberation Regarding Real Property; Closed Meeting

551.073 Deliberation Regarding Prospective Gift; Closed Meeting

551.074 Personnel Matters; Deliberate the Appointment, Employment, Evaluation, Reassignment, Duties,

Discipline or Dismissal of a Public Officer or Employee; Closed Meeting

551.075 Conference Relating to Investments and Potential Investments Attended by Board of Trustees of

Texas Growth Fund; Closed Meeting

551.076 Deliberation Regarding Security Devices; Closed Meeting

551.082 School Children; School District Employees; Disciplinary Matter or Complaint

551.083 Certain School Boards; Closed Meeting Regarding Consultation with Representative of Employee

Group

551.084 Investigation; Exclusion of Witness from Hearing

Should any final action, final decision, or final vote be required in the opinion of the School Board with regard to any

matter considered in such closed or executive meeting or session, then the final decision, or final vote shall be either:

3 (a) in the open meeting covered by the Notice upon the reconvening of the public meeting; or,

(b) at a subsequent public meeting of the School Board upon notice thereof; as the School Board

shall determine.

On this day of June 15, 2026, this Notice was mailed or faxed to news media who had previously requested such Notice

and an original copy was posted on the display window in the School District Administration Building on said date.

Mark Estrada,

Superintendent