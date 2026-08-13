LISD celebrates Mega Den playground Share:







Lockhart, TX –

Lockhart ISD is excited to celebrate continued investments in playground upgrades taking place across the district, including the unveiling of the Mega Den Playground. While today’s ribbon cutting marked the official opening of the Mega Den, the ceremony also served as a symbolic celebration of the new and enhanced playgrounds across Lockhart ISD.

These enhancements include two new playgrounds and a mini-pitch at Bluebonnet Elementary, sensory equipment and musical instruments at Carver Early Education Center, and interactive climbing structures such as the Whale at Plum Creek, the Leaf at Alma Brewer Strawn, the Spider at Clear Fork, and the Hawaii at Navarro.

At the heart of these districtwide enhancements is the Mega Den, one of the district’s largest investments not only in our students, but also in our community. This morning, school board members, district leaders, community members, and Lions gathered to unveil the Mega Den, a shared playground that will serve students at Navarro Elementary and Clear Fork Elementary. With 80 different activities to explore, the innovative playground design offers something for every Lion and can accommodate up to 487 children at a time.

Thoughtfully designed with inclusivity and accessibility in mind, the Mega Den creates opportunities for students of all abilities to play, explore, build confidence, and connect with one another.

The playground features inclusive swings, accessible ramps, and a variety of play elements designed to ensure every child can participate in meaningful play experiences.

The playground is also designed to help students build confidence while developing important skills such as risk assessment, problem-solving, decision-making, and collaboration. From active play and imaginative exploration to equipment that encourages social interaction and creativity, the Mega Den reflects Lockhart ISD’s understanding of the important role play has on child development.

These districtwide playground investments build upon Lockhart ISD’s newest initiative, Childhood UnLocked, which aims at supporting student well-being, encouraging healthier habits, increasing play and movement, and creating a more balanced approach to technology use.

“Childhood is a critical time for development, and we want to make sure our schools provide spaces where children can simply be children,” said Superintendent Dr. Mark Estrada.

The vision for these playground improvements began with our most important stakeholders—our students. In October 2025, Dr. Estrada met with third-grade students who advocated for safer, more equitable playgrounds across the district. Their ideas aligned with ongoing conversations district leadership was having with the community about healthy childhood development in an increasingly technology-driven world.

“Our students didn’t just tell us what they wanted to see, they advocated for what they believed in. Thank you to our student leaders for using their voices to champion transformative change across the district,” said Dr. Estrada.

These investments in our students and schools were funded through interest earnings and excess 2022 Bond funds and made possible by the continued support of our Board of Trustees.Their commitment to the vision of Childhood UnLocked displays their genuine care for the well-being and success of our Lions. The district also extends its appreciation to Tanya Homann and the Bond Revitalization Committee, Mike Giehl with Fun Abounds, and Tom Driscoll with Premier Outdoors for their partnership in bringing these innovative and inclusive designs to life.

Today’s celebration is just the beginning! In the coming years, the space will continue to expand as the City of Lockhart is set to build an Aquatic Center with a community pool adjacent to the Mega Den. Through this partnership, Lockhart ISD and the City of Lockhart aim to bring together spaces for students, families, and community members to connect, move, and play together.

Through Childhood UnLocked, Lockhart ISD is continuing to reimagine what the school day can look like by creating more ways for students to be active, curious, creative, and connected. Because when we make room for childhood, we make room for our students to thrive.

The Mega Den and other playgrounds across the district will be open to the public after school hours. The Mega Den can currently be accessed through the Clear Fork Elementary playground, with access through the Navarro Elementary playground coming soon.

To learn more about our Childhood UnLocked initiative and our commitment to play and childhood, visit https://www.lockhartisd.org/parents/childhood-unlocked.