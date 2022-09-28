LISD growth exceeding expectations￼ Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Lockhart ISD has experienced more growth than originally expected after the first month of school.

Chief Financial Officer Nicole Dean told the LISD Board at Monday night’s meeting that on the first day of school in August the district had 3.1 percent growth from last school year, but as of Sept. 23 LISD had 4.8 percent growth with 6,485 students.

The new students have appeared from 79 different districts or charter schools, with only Austin ISD having more in the area with students coming to AISD from 104 different locations.

Dean also pointed out that four campuses had more than 100 percent capacity, all being elementary schools.

“New students do bring additional funding, but there are several vacancies throughout the district,” Dean said.

LISD Deputy Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Camarillo later that 17 classes exceed maximum requirements, adding that the district is looking to hire a Pre-K teacher. “We will ask for a waiver on 10 classes, but even if we wanted to add more teachers, we don’t have the space.”

In other business:

LISD was able to cancel the School Board election slated for Nov. 8 because the three At-Large positions were uncontested. Those incumbents include Board President Michael Wright, Board Secretary Tom Guyton, and Trustee Rebecca Pulliam. They will be officially sworn in for their new terms in November.

LISD Superintendent Mark Estrada praised the board for its achievements.

“Lockhart ISD is fortunate to have the leadership of our outstanding Board members, who volunteer their time in the service of the students and staff of our school district,” Estrada said. “Their LockHeart for People, their focus on being Locked on Excellence, and their commitment to UnLocking Potential in themselves, our staff, and our students are some of the many reasons why they were selected as the 2022 Region 13 Board of the Year.”

ISD is interviewing prospects and reviewing proposals for a new audio/video security system.

The board agreed by a 7-0 vote to turn in a teacher to the Texas Education Agency for abandoning a contract with LISD prior to the start of the school year.

The board also agreed unanimously to purchase land in the Perry Homes subdivision on SH 142 and Borchert Loop.