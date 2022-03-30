Caldwell County Sheriff’s Blotter
March 21
02:19:06 79 Blk holt dr San Marcos, assault | no report jsalinas 8243
04:01:13 200 Blk hidden path rd disturbance | report taken jsalinas 8240
04:02:34 100 Blk beaver tail rd Dale, ems call | cancel/disregard jsalinas
04:45:24 1500 Blk dale ln Dale, ems call | no report jsalinas brush 25
04:45:37 7600 Blk ee fm 20 – nw sector Dale, multiple callers for active call | cancel/disregard jsalinas
04:56:21 7600 Blk ee fm 20 – nw sector Dale, multiple callers for active call | cancel/disregard jsalinas
05:05:34 1000 Blk rosewood st st mustang ridge, disturbance | no report jsalinas 8243
06:57:21 Hwy 80 san marcos, accident no injury | other lhiles 8210
07:23:53 100 Blk rylea ct Kyle animal at large | other lhiles
08:44:51 96 Blk aaron’s ct animal welfare concern | other lhiles 8234
08:59:23 2300 Blk fm 2001 Lockhart criminal mischief | report taken lhiles
09:29:02 500 Blk hillview dr animal attack | other kdavila 8234
12:08:32 Fm 671 loose livestock | other lhiles 8234
12:19:10 500 Blk old mcmahan tr Lockhart stray dog | other lhiles 8234
12:39:12 100 Blk carter rd animal welfare concern | other lhiles 8234
12:48:41 800 Blk county line rd stray dog | unable to locate kdavila 8234
14:13:24 500 Blk lytton ln stray dog | other agency contact kdavila 8234
14:39:49 2100 Blk kirk corners alarm residence | closed call kdavila 8213
15:02:05 17033 Blk san marcos hwy Martindale, burglary commercial | other lhiles 8210
15:51:18 9200 Blk hwy 142 hwy assist motorist | other lhiles 8213
17:52:50 34 Blk koegler dr dr suicidal subject | no report lhiles 8220
17:56:12 9100 Blk san marcos hwy intoxicated individual | other kdavila 8220
18:00:33 400 Blk dry creek rd ems call | no report kdavila 8224
18:15:34 San marcos hwy downed power lines | closed call kdavila 8223
18:34:47 Treetop ln luling, downed power lines | other lhiles 8223
18:50:04 55 Blk live oak dr Lockhart, ems call | other kdavila brush 74
18:54:04 2200 Blk oak grove rd gr Luling accident minor | other mramirez 6b1001
19:55:16 4800 Blk shwy 183 s hwy missing person | other jsalinas 8224
19:57:33 500 Blk conchas st st Kyle runaway | report taken mramirez 8224
20:28:33 1200 Blk sebeebe road – sector se rd Kyle, multiple callers for active call |
Cancel/disregard jsalinas
March 22
00:00:09 9200 Blk San Marcos hwy lockhart, burglary commercial | found secure jsalinas 8224
00:46:58 Fm 1966 debris in roadway | made secure jsalinas 8224
07:08:42 51 Blk glover ln Maxwell lift assist | closed call mramirez maxwell fire rescue
07:17:25 55 Blk county line rd Dale abandoned vehicle | other lhiles 8213
08:48:26 100 Blk elm st Dale civil matter | closed call mramirez 2113
08:52:58 Seminole trl Dale stray dog | closed call mramirez 8234
09:59:18 100 Blk winners cir Dale animal at large | unable to locate lbarrios 8234
10:04:43 14304 Blk fm 1322 Luling stray dog | other lhiles 8234
10:21:07 4200 Blk fm 2984 verbal disturbance | report taken lhiles 8210
10:38:16 Cunningham dr suspicious vehicle | closed call mramirez 8203
10:38:58 A000 blk sector n – tmobile usa Luling, multiple callers for active call | other lhiles
12:07:31 900 Blk seus hwy 80 – se sector hwy San Marcos, multiple callers for active call | other agency contact lhiles
12:07:47 San marcos hwy San Marcos, accident minor | closed call mramirez 8210
12:23:39 500 Blk amanecer dr loose livestock | other lhiles 8234
12:52:11 4100 Blk sector ne – tmobile usa Lockhart, multiple callers for active call | other lhiles
13:31:08 200 Blk county line rd stray dog | other mramirez 8234
13:52:33 Hwy 183 sb hwy Lockhart, loose livestock | unable to locate mramirez 8210
13:54:40 1400 Blk naustin rd – n sector rd Luling, loose livestock | closed call mramirez
14:05:52 Bowie st traffic stop | citation issued mramirez 2113
14:32:40 100 Blk ntower ln – n sector ln Cedar Creek, reckless driving | other lhiles
14:39:10 100 Blk elm st Lockhart civil matter | other lhiles 2113
14:52:02 1600 Blk sand hill rd Dale ems call | other agency contact lhiles mcmahan vfd
14:59:19 3500 Blk chuckwagon rd Luling discharge firearms | other lhiles 8213
15:52:53 400 Blk spinnaker ln Lockhart civil matter | closed call mramirez 2305
15:58:23 Old lytton springs rd Lockhart loose livestock | made secure lbarrios 8234
15:59:42 1700 Blk ss colorado st st lockhart warrant service | other lhiles cso 1
16:23:23 San marcos hwy Luling reckless driving | closed call mramirez
16:32:17 200 Blk mustang meadow run Dale missing juvenile | cancel/disregard lhiles
16:51:20 Fm 1322 Lockhart loose livestock | made secure lhiles 8213
17:26:19 600 Blk hazelnut dr Dale stray dog | other mramirez 8223
17:52:28 1400 Blk carter rd Cedar Creek, discharge firearms | report taken lhiles 8243
19:25:33 500 Blk woody hollow rd criminal trespass | cancel/disregard jsalinas
19:28:08 8000 Blk n hwy 183 n hwy Lockhart damaged property | no report xthomas 8243
19:44:45 2200 Blk county line rd civil matter | no report jsalinas
22:16:49 1500 Blk black jack st follow up investigation | no report jsalinas 8243
March 23
00:28:31 San marcos hwy assist motorist | no report jsalinas 8220
02:46:23 Black jack st assist motorist | no report jsalinas 8243
08:26:07 1200 Blk reed dr Lockhart warrant service | closed call mramirez
08:52:46 Hwy 183 n Luling loose livestock | other lhiles 8234
09:06:28 Briarpatch rd loose livestock | unable to locate lhiles
09:33:51 1400 Blk tenney creek rd Dale livestock on roadway | other lbarrios 8234
10:28:35 13034 Blk shwy 183 s hwy Luling, loose livestock | unable to locate lhiles 8234
11:48:37 San Marcos hwy loose livestock | unable to locate lhiles 8234
11:51:15 Hwy 183 n assist motorist | other lhiles 8230
12:11:52 1200 Blk reed dr Lockhart emergency notification | closed call mramirez 8232
12:38:48 County line rd citizen contact | other lhiles 8231
13:35:50 Reata ranch rd Lockhart suspicious vehicle | other lhiles 8231
14:39:52 700 Blk ivy switch rd Luling criminal mischief | other agency contact lhiles 8210
14:52:51 Creekside dr Luling loose livestock | other mramirez 8234
15:15:45 Hwy 142 traffic stop | citation issued mramirez 2306
15:32:27 Flores st stranded motorist | closed call mramirez
15:47:51 100 Blk meadow trail Lockhart stray dog | follow up lhiles
15:55:38 8600 Blk fm 1854 traffic stop | citation mramirez 2403
16:16:51 5000 Blk fm 1854 traffic stop | citation lhiles 2403
16:19:33 1100 Blk nwnw river rd civil matter | other mramirez 2302
16:22:49 Sh 130 lockhart, fire-vehicle | closed call mramirez esd11
16:27:44 1200 Blk reed dr Lockhart assist another agency | other lbarrios 8231
17:59:25 Windmill dr dale neighbor dispute | other lhiles 8243
18:25:40 5700 Blk fm 1854 Dale animal attack | no report mramirez 8243
18:35:34 4200 Blk fm 2984 Luling criminal mischief | no report mramirez 8242
18:42:43 5300 Blk fm 1854 loose livestock | no report asalvatierra 8243
19:27:34 Fm blk fm 2001 Kyle, suspicious vehicle | no report aross 8241
20:02:56 39 Blk cougar trl Dale verbal disturbance | no report asalvatierra 8243
21:03:01 300 Blk hazelnut dr Buda, ems call | no report aross
March 24
00:14:30 300 Blk st johns rd st Dale suspicious vehicle | unable to locate asalvatierra 8243
07:30:23 4000 Blk williamson rd Kyle-Caldwell, accident minor | closed call mramirez 6b1004
09:37:18 200 Blk wild plum rd Lockhart burglary residential | other lhiles 8230
10:26:06 200 Blk a & p dr Lockhart loose livestock | other lhiles 8232
10:53:01 4200 Blk fm 2984 Luling criminal mischief | no report lhiles 8232
11:16:29 N hwy 183 Luling ems call | other lhiles 6b1004
12:02:32 400 Blk reata ranch rd Lockhart welfare concern | other lbarrios
13:29:14 4100 Blk sector w – tmobile usa Lockhart, multiple callers for active call | other lhiles
13:30:37 Cherryville pky Lockhart loose livestock | unable to locate lhiles 8232
15:22:32 300 Blk arrow ln Luling animal attack | cancel/disregard mramirez 8232
22-03-1957 03/24/2022 15:26:57 300 Blk arrow ln Luling animal attack | other mramirez 8232
15:28:43 1300 Blk fm 1854 Dale, verbal disturbance | other lhiles 8232
15:39:45 1500 Blk tmobile-ne sector-qf 497e8 wireless-Guadalupe c, animal attack | other lhiles
15:42:48 San Marcos hwy Fentress accident minor | closed call mramirez 6b1001
15:48:53 1500 Blk ee market st – nw sector st Lockhart, multiple callers for active call | closed call mramirez
15:49:01 1400 Blk naustin rd – n sector rd Luling, multiple callers for active call | other lhiles
15:51:39 Sh 130 Lockhart loose livestock | unable to locate mramirez 8232
15:59:19 1500 Blk ee market st – nw sector st Lockhart, multiple callers for active call |cancel/disregard lhiles
16:17:31 600 Blk st johns rd st stray dog | follow up lhiles 8232
17:11:03 Fm 1854 traffic stop | citation issued lhiles 2403
18:00:26 1600 Blk chamberlin rd Dale, animal welfare concern | made secure mramirez 8243
18:24:54 100 Blk elm st, traffic stop | citation mramirez 2403
18:32:31 Hwy 142, stray dog | unable to locate mramirez 8241
18:54:27 San Marcos hwy, reckless driving | unable to locate aross 8242
19:18:25 Hwy 183 n Kyle, grass fire | no report aross
19:20:09 Sh 130, assist another agency | unable to locate asalvatierra 8243
19:23:38 7500 Blk secamino real – se sector Buda, multiple callers for active call | cancel/disregard aross
19:26:47 4100 Blk sector ne – tmobile usa Lockhart, Multiple callers for active call | cancel/disregard aross
22-03-1985 03/24/2022 19:36:11 Hwy 183 nb, traffic stop | citation issued asalvatierra 2403
20:51:47 100 Blk polonia rd Lockhart, stray dog | no report asalvatierra 8241
21:08:09 100 Blk st johns rd st Dale, disturbance | no report aross 8241
22-03-1996 03/24/2022 21:45:06 Walnut Creek ln , close patrol | found secure asalvatierra 8240
22:10:51 6200 Blk shwy 183 s hwy Lockhart, civil matter | no report asalvatierra 8242
22:16:19 Hwy 183 nb Lockhart, traffic stop/arrest | report taken asalvatierra 8241
23:35:13 100 Blk easy st Dale, suspicious vehicle | unable to locate asalvatierra 8243
March 25
03:29:39 1300 Blk nn Colorado st, transport subject | no report aross 8241
05:17:15 San marcos hwy Prairie Lea, reckless driving | no report asalvatierra
06:27:16 800 Blk callihan rd Lulng, loose livestock | made secure asalvatierra 8213
06:43:20 8000 Blk swcamino real – sw sector Kyle, refer to other agency | closed call mramirez
07:33:35 State park rd Lockhart, debris in roadway | other lhiles 8213
08:14:24 1600 Blk chamberlin rd dale, animal welfare concern | made secure lhiles 8234
08:32:51 Fm 671 , loose livestock | unable to locate lhiles 8210
08:49:03 Lytton ln Lockhart, loose livestock | made secure lhiles
08:51:43 100 Blk polonia rd rd Lockhart, stray dog | other lbarrios 8234
08:53:50 Fm 672, loose livestock | other mramirez 8213
08:58:12 4200 Blk fm 2984 Luling, public service | other mramirez 8213
09:06:59 Young ln Lockhart, loose livestock | other mramirez 8210
09:59:05 1700 Blk ss Colorado st Lockhart, warrant service | other lhiles cso 2
10:12:07 7900 Blk fm 672 Dale, livestock complaint | closed call mramirez 8234
10:22:58 100 Blk rylea ct Kyle, animal bite | closed call mramirez 8234
10:52:50 1400 Blk naustin rd – n sector rd Luling, loose livestock | cancel/disregard lhiles
11:07:19 3600 Blk callihan rd Luling, criminal trespass | other lhiles 8213
12:01:55 500 Blk mustang meadow run mustang ridge, ems call | closed call mramirez esd11
12:22:45 Luckett st, stray dog | cancel/disregard lhiles
12:23:50 200 Blk julian trl Luling, fire-brush | closed call mramirez mcmahan vfd
12:58:13 Hackberry ave, loose livestock | follow up lhiles
13:10:41 10530 Blk state park rd Lockhart, welfare concern | other lhiles 8213
13:35:19 6200 Blk shwy 183 s hwy Lockhart, civil matter | other lhiles
13:39:01 1100 Blk fm 1854 Dale, runaway | other lbarrios 8210
13:46:06 200 Blk oil field rd Dale, fire-brush | closed call mramirez mcmahan vfd
14:04:01 700 Blk vasquez ln Kyle, criminal trespass | other mramirez
14:12:42 2300 Blk williamson rd Kyle, fire-brush | closed call mramirez esd11
14:50:21 100 Blk burns rd Luling, stray dog | other lbarrios 8234
15:08:26 20035 Blk camino real Dale, loose livestock | unable to locate lhiles 8213
15:20:38 200 Blk calder rd Dale, livestock complaint | other mramirez
15:38:23 3300 Blk fm 1185 Dale, alarm residence | other mramirez 8213
15:51:13 7500 Blk ncamino real – n sector Buda, multiple callers for active call | cancel/disregard mramirez
16:01:06 7500 Blk ncamino real – n sector Buda, accident minor | closed call lhiles
16:10:57 20035 Blk camino real dale, accident minor | closed call mramirez
16:27:40 100 Blk skyking dr Martindale, follow up investigation | other mramirez 8213
16:33:10 Hwy 183 nb Lockhart, loose livestock | closed call mramirez 2108
16:49:35 Hwy 183 sb, traffic stop | citation issued lhiles 2110
17:01:18 500 Blk Prairie Lea st, traffic stop | citation issued lhiles 2101
17:05:27 Hwy 183 sb, traffic stop | citation issued mramirez 2110
17:12:56 1200 Blk reed dr Lockhart, warrant service | other lhiles 8213
17:22:43 Hwy 183 sb, traffic stop | citation mramirez 2110
17:27:37 400 Blk co rd 308 rd, traffic stop | citation lhiles 2108
18:18:28 Hwy 80, traffic stop | citation issued mramirez 6b1004
18:27:28 500 Blk old colony line rd Dale, theft | no report lhiles 8243
18:46:47 100 Blk hays st Luling, transport subject | no report asalvatierra 8282
18:57:14 San marcos hwy Martindale, traffic stop/arrest | arrest made asalvatierra 6b1004
19:11:47 Ecamino real rd Lockhart, traffic hazard | no report aross mr5
19:30:19 2500 Blk Mule Creek rd, loose livestock | unable to locate asalvatierra 8243
19:32:02 1300 Blk nwcr 436 – nw sector harwood, multiple callers for active call | cancel/disregard aross
19:46:20 Coastal ln suspicious vehicle | unable to locate aross 8243
20:06:40 Rocky rd Kyle, fire-brush | unfounded asalvatierra
20:16:42 98 Blk ss old spanish trl – n sector Kyle, fire-brush | cancel/disregard aross
20:23:19 Bobwhite rd Lockhart, suspicious circumstance | unable to locate asalvatierra 8223
20:24:00 300 Blk chestnut rd Lockhart, loose livestock | no report aross 8243
21:07:29 East fm 20, assist motorist | no report aross 8243
21:25:43 Old fentress rd Lockhart, suspicious person | unable to locate asalvatierra 8223
21:39:53 200 Blk pebblestone rd, burn ban violation | no report aross brush 44
21:46:34 Mustang meadow run Dale, discharge firearms | unable to locate asalvatierra 8221
22:11:53 200 Blk coyote run rd mustang ridge, loud music | no report aross
22:20:39 500 Blk fm 2984 Luling, civil matter | cancel/disregard asalvatierra
23:46:45 Camino real wireless-Guadalupe, assist motorist | no report aross
March 26
00:25:49 1100 Blk thompson rd Red Rock, ems call | no report aross
02:27:36 6200 Blk eus hwy 183 hwy Lockhart, fire-structure | closed call aross 8211
03:55:48 Borchert loop Lockhart, welfare concern | no report asalvatierra
04:00:13 16985 Blk swsan marcos hwy Martindale, reckless driving | arrest made asalvatierra 8223
04:12:28 Blue moon rd Lockhart, loud music | no report asalvatierra
04:19:29 Hwy 183 nb Lockhart, accident minor | report taken asalvatierra
04:26:27 100 Blk rocky rd, loud music | no report aross
04:31:44 Forister ranch dr, loud music | no report aross
04:38:58 Forister ranch dr Dale, loud music | no report asalvatierra
05:47:56 100 Blk dow ln, civil matter | no report aross
06:50:37 5800 Blk hwy 183 nb hwy Lockhart, theft | closed call mramirez 8213
08:20:53 6200 Blk hwy 183 sb hwy Lockhart, verbal disturbance | closed call mramirez 8213
08:47:49 5500 Blk fm 713 Dale, ems call | closed call mramirez mcmahan vfd
08:51:15 500 Blk eillens way Dale, disturbance | other mramirez 8211
09:21:54 200 Blk skyline dr Martindale, ems call | other mramirez martindale fire rescue
09:24:12 300 Blk chestnut rd Dale, loose livestock | unable to locate mramirez 8210
10:40:13 800 Blk mustang hollow lp Buda, loose livestock | other lhiles
10:46:50 Boggy creek rd, loose livestock | other lhiles 8211
10:48:41 1800 Blk rocky rd Kyle, animal attack | other mramirez 8213
11:12:35 Briarpatch rd Lockhart, loose livestock | other lhiles 8211
11:46:40 1500 Blk swold Lockhart rd – sector sw rd mustang ridge, multiple callers for active call | other lhiles
12:32:47 59 Blk quail ridge dr Dale, ems call | closed call mramirez
13:00:35 Vine hill rd, smoke investigation | other lhiles mcmahan vfd
13:10:16 1200 Blk maverick dr Dale, ems call | closed call mramirez
14:06:22 1200 Blk chamberlin rd rd Cedar Creek, lift assist | other mramirez
14:41:17 7000 Blk fm 713 Dale, animal bite | closed call mramirez 8211
14:41:59 16885 Blk San Marcos hwy martindale, verbal disturbance | closed call lhiles 8213
17:19:05 Track rd Lockhart, fire-brush | no report mramirez dale vfd
17:20:51 8900 Blk of fm 86 Lockhart, accident minor | other lhiles
17:29:22 Track rd Lockhart, fire-brush | closed call mramirez
17:33:45 Skyview dr Martindale, juvenile complaint | closed call mramirez
17:49:28 76 Blk wjack pine rd Red Rock, suicidal subject | other lhiles 8210
17:58:11 Mayfield ln Kyle, loud music | unable to locate mramirez 8221
18:38:53 200 Blk roxy jack ln Lockhart, discharge firearms | unable to locate asalvatierra 8220
19:02:12 3600 Blk scallihan rd Luling, suicidal subject | report taken asalvatierra 8223
19:14:19 6100 Blk fm 713 rd Dale, assault | report taken lhiles 8223
19:24:16 Hwy 183 sb, reckless driving | referred to another agency asalvatierra
19:37:27 Amanecer dr Lockhart, discharge firearms | unable to locate lhiles 8221
19:43:33 700 Blk fm 2984 Luling, discharge firearms | no report lhiles 8220
20:01:00 4000 Blk fm 671, loose livestock | no report asalvatierra 8220
21:38:13 2600 Blk fm 1185 Lockhart, suspicious circumstance | found secure asalvatierra 8221
21:53:19 Mustang meadow run Dale, discharge firearms | unable to locate asalvatierra 8221
22:33:06 600 Blk el rey dr Kyle, discharge firearms | unable to locate asalvatierra 8221
22:58:05 500 Blk lytton ln, loud music | unable to locate asalvatierra 8221
23:17:34 1800 Blk homannville trl Lockhart, loud music | no report asalvatierra 8221
23:20:19 Dale oaks ln Dale, fireworks | unable to locate asalvatierra 8220
23:55:15 13624 Blk avis rd Dale, ems call | no report asalvatierra esd11
March 27
00:05:36 3900 Blk e east fm 20, traffic stop | arrest made asalvatierra 8220
00:48:56 Sw camino real Kyle, reckless driving | referred to another agency asalvatierra
00:54:45 81 Blk sandy creek rd Dale, verbal disturbance | no report asalvatierra 8221
01:02:05 2400 Blk fm 1854 ln Dale, loud music | no report asalvatierra 8221
01:36:11 2400 Blk fm 1854 Dale, loud music | no report asalvatierra
02:00:52 2400 Blk fm 1854 Dale, loud music | no report asalvatierra 8221
02:29:53 10700 hwy n 183 Buda, disturbance | no report asalvatierra 8221
02:37:06 Hwy 183 n Lockhart, assist motorist | no report asalvatierra 8223
02:48:11 Schuelke rd, assist motorist | no report asalvatierra 8223
03:08:58 Hwy 183 sb Lockhart, accident major | other asalvatierra 8221
05:52:02 Lockhart st Martindale, traffic hazard | closed call asalvatierra 8213
08:48:55 U300 blk sector se – tmobile usa mustang ridge, multiple callers for active call | closed call mramirez
08:49:45 Camino real Dale, loose livestock | closed call mramirez 8213
08:56:18 2000 Blk sw williamson rd – sw sector rd Lockhart, Multiple callers for active call | closed call mramirez
08:57:07 3000 Blk homannville trl Dale, fire-structure | other mramirez 8211
08:57:54 4100 Blk sector ne – tmobile usa Lockhart, multiple callers for active call | closed call mramirez
08:59:08 7500 Blk secamino real – se sector Buda, multiple callers for active call | closed call mramirez
08:59:55 7500 Blk secamino real – se sector Buda, multiple callers for active call | closed call mramirez
09:01:00 4100 Blk sector ne – tmobile usa Lockhart, multiple callers for active call | closed call mramirez
09:03:32 7500 Blk secamino real – se sector Buda, multiple callers for active call | closed call mramirez
09:33:31 U300 blk sector se – tmobile usa mustang ridge, multiple callers for active call | closed call mramirez
09:53:57 Sh 130 , loose livestock | unable to locate mramirez 8211
10:46:18 Fm 672 dale, loose livestock | unable to locate lhiles 8213
12:49:28 4000 Blk taylorsville rd Dale, reckless driving | closed call mramirez 8211
13:32:46 700 Blk green acre dr grn Dale, kidnapping | report taken lhiles 8240
14:07:16 900 Blk old lockhart rd Lockhart, damaged property | closed call lhiles 8213
14:36:31 100 Blk country ln Maxwell, welfare concern | other lhiles 8213
15:27:43 300 Blk longhollow rd Dale, accident no injury | other lhiles
17:25:55 Camino real Lockhart, accident minor | referred to another agency lhiles
17:53:35 9200 Blk San Marcos hwy fentress, welfare concern | other mramirez 8224
18:00:13 400 Blk still meadow dr Dale, ems call | other lhiles squad 1107
19:21:36 100 Blk hays st Luling, transport subject | other lhiles
20:36:33 200 Blk rio vista dr Lockhart, verbal disturbance | other lhiles 8221
21:34:12 3400 Blk fm 671 Luling, ems call | no report lhiles midco fire rescue
21:54:19 200 Blk paloma bend Dale, discharge firearms | unfounded lhiles 8221
3:10:15 20228 Blk camino real dr Buda, disturbance | report taken jsalinas 8221
23:56:01 10700 Blk hwy 183 nb hwy Lockhart, verbal disturbance | other jsalinas