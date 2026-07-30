LISD Playgrounds continue to get upgrades Share:







Across the Lockhart ISD all playgrounds are getting a fresh makeover just in time for the new school season. And these upgrades matter.

​Play has a powerful impact on child development. From promoting physical activity and strengthening motor skills to supporting cognitive growth and building essential social-emotional skills, playgrounds are spaces where children learn, explore, collaborate, and grow.

​One example, of these district-wide improvements, can be seen at Bluebonnet Elementary. From inclusive swings that create opportunities for every child to play, to new equipment that encourages a variety of play experiences while helping students develop confidence, risk assessment, problem-solving, and decision-making skills, every addition has a purpose.

And there’s even more to be excited about. A brand-new futsal court mini-pitch will also allow students to build teamwork, communication, and sportsmanship…while maybe even practicing their best Messi or Lamine Yamal moves.