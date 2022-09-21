LJHS squads take 3 of 4 on gridiron￼ Share:







Lockhart Junior High won three of four games last week vs. Seguin Barnes, including three lopsided victories.

The LJHS 8th grade Maroon (A) walloped Barnes, 52-2.

Nathan Roland had three rushing touchdowns, and Peyton Jackson had an interception return for a score as well as a fumble recovery.

The LJHS 8th grade White (B) team also belted Barnes, 36-6.

Niko Martinez led the offense with a rushing and passing touchdown.

In 7th grade action, the LJHS Maroon (A) shut out Barnes, 19-0. Edward Taylor had nine tackles, while Zarri Dawson capped off a strong performance game with a rushing touchdown.

The only blemish for LJHS was a 14-6 loss for the 7th grade White (B) squad. Ivan Pierre led the LJHS offense at quarterback.

Tickets for LJHS games are $3 for adults and $1 for students and can be purchased at the gate with a card.

The 8th grade teams visited Miller Middle School in San Marcos on Tuesday (5:30 and 6:30 p.m. starts) and will be at Cedar Creek Middle School on Sept. 27. The 7th grade LJHS teams hosted Miller MS Tuesday and will do likewise with Cedar Creek on Sept. 27 (5:30 and 6:30 p.m. kickoffs), all at Lions Stadium.