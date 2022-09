Local Entertainment Calendar Share:







Wednesday, Sept. 21

Best Little Wine & Books

Soft Blues Corner with Joe Carter, 6:30-9 p.m.

The PEARL

Nick Taylor, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 22

Load Off Fanny’s

Karaoke, 6-10 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Joe Bob’s Bar & Grill Band, 8-10 p.m.

Old Pal

Julie Nolen, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 23

Best Little Wine & Books

Polka Music at Zicke, zacke, zicke, azche, hoi, hoi, hoi!, Oktoberfest, , 6-? p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

2 Bens and a Bear (Bears Mungford’s 77th birthday), 7-9 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Adult Book Fair and Vintage Clothing, 8-11 p.m.

Lockhart High School

Football: Home vs. Cedar Creek, 7 p.m.

Volleyball: Homecoming vs. Kyle Lehman, 5:30, 6:30 p.m.

Old Pal

Sentimental Family Band, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Pocket Park

Grateful Dead Tribute Band, 8-10 p.m.

The PEARL

The Shufflehawks, 9-11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Best Little Wine & Books

Polka Music at Zicke, zacke, zicke, azche, hoi, hoi, hoi!, Oktoberfest, , 6-? p.m.

Kreuz Market

Junction, 2-5 p.m.

Lockhart Baptist Church

Connection Center

Christian County Music Ministry, 6 p.m.

Lockhart State Park

Fishing with a Ranger, 9-11 a.m.

Legacy in Lockhart: Guided CCC Walk, 1 p.m.

Block Printing Basics, 3 p.m.

Old Pal

Ruby Dice, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Western Swing Revue with Al Dressen, Howard Kalish, Paul Grasse. and Larry Eisenberg, 7:30-9:45 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 25

Kreuz Market

Drew Moreland, 12-3 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

Blues Jam, 5-8 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Beto Screen Printing Party (with James and Curtis McMurtry), 6-8 p.m.

Old Pal

Not Brunch Brunch, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., music TBD

The PEARL

Norm Balinger, 3-5 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 27

Best Little Wine & Books

Polka Music at Zicke, zacke, zicke, azche, hoi, hoi, hoi!, Oktoberfest, , 6-? p.m.

Lockhart Junior High School

7th Grade Football: Home vs. Miller Middle School, (White and Maroon) 5:30-6:30 p.m.

8th Grade Football: at Miler Middle School in San Marcos, (White and Maroon) 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Lockhart High School

Volleyball: Home vs. Cedar Park

Wednesday, Sept. 28

Best Little Wine & Books

Polka Music at Zicke, zacke, zicke, azche, hoi, hoi, hoi!, Oktoberfest, , 6-? p.m.

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com.