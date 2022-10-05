Local Entertainment Calendar￼ Share:







Wednesday, Oct. 5

Best Little Wine & Books

Oktoberfest, 1-9 p.m.

Lockhart State Park

Homeschool Class – Ecosystems, 2 p.m.

The PEARL

Stoney Gabel, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6

Best Little Wine & Books

Oktoberfest, 1-9 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

Karaoke, 6-10 p.m.

Lockhart State Park

Homeschool Class – Ecosystems, 10 a.m.

Old Pal

HalleyAnna, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 7

Best Little Wine & Books

Oktoberfest, 1-9 p.m.

Gaslight-Baker Theatre

Blithe Spirit, 8 p.m.

Lions Stadium

Special showing of “The Wizard of Oz,” 7 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

Tom Foolery and the Saloonatics, 8-10 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Melissa Carper and the Blue Hankies, 8-10 p.m.

Lockhart High School

Volleyball: Rouse at Lockhart, 5:30, 6:30 p.m.

Lockhart State Park

Homeschool Class – Ecosystems, 10 a.m.

Old Pal

Doug Strahan, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Sunflower & Friends

Lily Milford, followed by Hoyt Van Tanner, 7 p.m.

The PEARL

Bastard Sons of Johnny Cash, 8:30-10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Gaslight-Baker Theatre

Blithe Spirit, 8 p.m.

Kreuz Market

Max Rios, 2-5 p.m.

Lockhart State Park

Seeds and Their Secrets Hike, 10 a.m.

Old Pal

Dustin Welch Residency, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Tammi Fest

Downtown Martindale

Workout of Monday/Body/Spirit with Sunny Nia Moves, 9-10 a.m.

Creative Workshop with Heather Little, 10:30- a.m.-noon

Craft That Set List & More with Kristin Davidson and Carolyn Phillips of Hardened & Tempered, 1-2:15 p.m.

La Gitana, 6-6:40 p.m.

hONEyhoUSe, 7-8:15 p.m.

Henry Invisible, 8:3-10 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 9

Gaslight-Baker Theatre

Blithe Spirit, 2 p.m.

Kreuz Market

Gus Miller, 12-3 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

Blues Jam, 6-8 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Irish Music Session, 8-9 p.m.

The PEARL

W.C. Clark, 3-5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Lockhart High School

Volleyball: Hays at Lockhart, 5:30, 6:30 p.m.

Lockhart Junior High

7th Grade Football: Home vs. Goodnight MS (at LJHS), 5:30, 6:30 p.m.

8th Grade Football: at Goodnight MS, 5:30, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Best Little Wine & Books

Soft Blues with Joe Carter, 6 p.m.

Dr. Eugene Clark Library

Meet and Greet with Actor, Author, and Speaker April Hernandez Castillo, courtesy the Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 12-2 p.m.

Golden Age Home

Golden Community Partners networking meeting, 9 a.m.

Lockhart State Park

Ancient Spear Throwing, 10 a.m.

Old Pal

Parker Chapin, 7-9 p.m.

The PEARL

Chris Lancaster, 7 p.m.

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com.