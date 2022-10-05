Local Entertainment Calendar￼
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Best Little Wine & Books
Oktoberfest, 1-9 p.m.
Lockhart State Park
Homeschool Class – Ecosystems, 2 p.m.
The PEARL
Stoney Gabel, 7-9 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 6
Best Little Wine & Books
Oktoberfest, 1-9 p.m.
Load Off Fanny’s
Karaoke, 6-10 p.m.
Lockhart State Park
Homeschool Class – Ecosystems, 10 a.m.
Old Pal
HalleyAnna, 7-9 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 7
Best Little Wine & Books
Oktoberfest, 1-9 p.m.
Gaslight-Baker Theatre
Blithe Spirit, 8 p.m.
Lions Stadium
Special showing of “The Wizard of Oz,” 7 p.m.
Load Off Fanny’s
Tom Foolery and the Saloonatics, 8-10 p.m.
Lockhart Arts & Craft
Melissa Carper and the Blue Hankies, 8-10 p.m.
Lockhart High School
Volleyball: Rouse at Lockhart, 5:30, 6:30 p.m.
Lockhart State Park
Homeschool Class – Ecosystems, 10 a.m.
Old Pal
Doug Strahan, 9:30-11:30 p.m.
Sunflower & Friends
Lily Milford, followed by Hoyt Van Tanner, 7 p.m.
The PEARL
Bastard Sons of Johnny Cash, 8:30-10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Gaslight-Baker Theatre
Blithe Spirit, 8 p.m.
Kreuz Market
Max Rios, 2-5 p.m.
Lockhart State Park
Seeds and Their Secrets Hike, 10 a.m.
Old Pal
Dustin Welch Residency, 9:30-11:30 p.m.
Tammi Fest
Downtown Martindale
Workout of Monday/Body/Spirit with Sunny Nia Moves, 9-10 a.m.
Creative Workshop with Heather Little, 10:30- a.m.-noon
Craft That Set List & More with Kristin Davidson and Carolyn Phillips of Hardened & Tempered, 1-2:15 p.m.
La Gitana, 6-6:40 p.m.
hONEyhoUSe, 7-8:15 p.m.
Henry Invisible, 8:3-10 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 9
Gaslight-Baker Theatre
Blithe Spirit, 2 p.m.
Kreuz Market
Gus Miller, 12-3 p.m.
Load Off Fanny’s
Blues Jam, 6-8 p.m.
Lockhart Arts & Craft
Irish Music Session, 8-9 p.m.
The PEARL
W.C. Clark, 3-5 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Lockhart High School
Volleyball: Hays at Lockhart, 5:30, 6:30 p.m.
Lockhart Junior High
7th Grade Football: Home vs. Goodnight MS (at LJHS), 5:30, 6:30 p.m.
8th Grade Football: at Goodnight MS, 5:30, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Best Little Wine & Books
Soft Blues with Joe Carter, 6 p.m.
Dr. Eugene Clark Library
Meet and Greet with Actor, Author, and Speaker April Hernandez Castillo, courtesy the Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 12-2 p.m.
Golden Age Home
Golden Community Partners networking meeting, 9 a.m.
Lockhart State Park
Ancient Spear Throwing, 10 a.m.
Old Pal
Parker Chapin, 7-9 p.m.
The PEARL
Chris Lancaster, 7 p.m.
