Local Entertainment Calendar￼

Wednesday, Nov. 30

The PEARL

HalleyAnna and Dustin Welch Christmas Show, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 1

Load Off Fanny’s

Karaoke, 6-10 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Willigan’s Island Fashion Show, 8 p.m.

Lockhart High School

Boys Basketball: at Cedar Creek Tournament, TBA

Girls Basketball: Lady Lions at Navarro Tournament, TBA

Old Pal

HalleyAnna Trio Residency, 7-9 p.m.

The PEARL

Nathan Colt Young, 8:30-10:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 2

A Christmas to Remember in Lockhart

Carolers in Downtown Lockhart, 5-7 p.m.

Vendor Tents open, 6 p.m.

Mayor’s Courthouse Christmas Tree Lighting, 7 p.m.

Christmas in Martindale

15th Annual Holiday Lighting, 5 -8 p.m.

El Rey Bar & Nightcap

Tejas Brothers, 9 p.m.

First Friday, Lockhart

Downtown Lockhart, 5 p.m.

Gaslight-Baker Theatre

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, 8 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

Tomfoolery and the Saloonatics, 8-10 p.m.

Lockhart High School

Boys Basketball: at Cedar Creek Tournament, TBA

Girls Basketball: Lady Lions at Navarro Tournament, TBA

Old Pal

Libby and The Loveless, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Pocket Park

Fossils, 6-8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3

A Christmas to Remember in Lockhart

(downtown and at the Dr. Eugene Clark Library)

Franko the Ice Man (ice sculpture), Vendor tents open, Plum Creek Elementary Choir, Caldwell County Retired Teachers Association Scholastic Book Sale, 9 a.m.

Navarro Elementary Choir, 9:45 a.m.

Wiggle Waggle Train Rides, Santa Claus, Hayrides (Dakota Dream Team), Face Painting (Carrie Smith), Caricatures (Chuck Bryan), 10 a.m.

Clear Fork Elementary Choir, 10:30 a.m.

Street Juggling (Jack Byrd), 11 a.m.

Bluebonnet Elementary Choir, 11:15 a.m.

Alma Brewer Elementary Choir, Glass Blowers (Austin Flameworks), noon

Magic Show (Jack Byrd) 12:30 p.m.

Lockhart Junior High Choir, 1 p.m.

Lockhart High School Choir, 1:45 p.m.

Falconer (Last Chance Forever), 2:15 p.m.

Fry’s Fun Farm (Petting Zoo), 3 p.m.

Ballet Folklorico Tonantzin, 3:30 p.m.

Mariachi Cielo Azul, 4 p.m.

Strait Ahead (live band), 5 p.m.

Christmas Tree Lighted Night Parade, 7 p.m.

Dr. Eugene Clark Library

Local published authors, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Gaslight-Baker Theatre

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, 8 p.m.

Lockhart High School

Boys Basketball: at Cedar Creek Tournament, TBA

Girls Basketball: Lady Lions at Navarro Tournament, TBA

Old Pal

Sidetracked, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 4

Gaslight-Baker Theatre

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, 2 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

Blues Jam, 5-8 p.m.

The PEARL

Jeremy Joyce, 3-5 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Lockhart High School

Boys basketball: Pieper at LHS, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball: Lady Lions at Davenport, 5 and 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 7

The PEARL

Stoney Gabel, 7-9 p.m.

* * *

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com.