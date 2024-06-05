Local Entertainment Calendar
Wednesday, June 5
Best Little Wine & Books Shop
Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, All Day
Load Off Fanny’s
Karaoke, 6-10 p.m.
The PEARL
Stoney Gabel, 7-9 p.m.
Friday, June 7
First Friday
Downtown Lockhart, 5-8 p.m.
* * *
4H Hat Co.
Matt Castillo, 7-10 p.m.
Load Off Fanny’s
Jenny and the Jetts, 8-10 p.m.
Lockhart Arts & Craft
JJ Swinn & The Swindlers, 8 p.m.
Andy Aylward Band, 9 p.m.
Batty Jr., 10 p.m.
Lockhart State Park
Creatures of the Night Hike, 8:30 p.m.
Pocket Park
The Fossils, 7-9 p.m.
The PEARL
Rhinestone Renegades, 8-10 p.m.
Saturday, June 8
Lockhart State Park
Animals of the Park Discovery Table, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Sunday, June 9
Load Off Fanny’s
Ethan and guest, 2-5 p.m.
Lockhart Arts & Craft
Irish Music Session, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Lockhart State Park
Fishing 101, 10 a.m.
The PEARL
Mandy Rowen, 3-5 p.m.
Monday, June 10
Lockhart Arts & Craft
The VHS Experience, 6-10 p.m.
Wednesday, June 12
Best Little Wine & Books Shop
Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, All Day
* * *
To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com by 5 p.m. on Mondays.