Local Entertainment Calendar

Wednesday, June 5

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, All Day

Load Off Fanny’s

Karaoke, 6-10 p.m.

The PEARL

Stoney Gabel, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, June 7

First Friday

Downtown Lockhart, 5-8 p.m.

4H Hat Co.

Matt Castillo, 7-10 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

Jenny and the Jetts, 8-10 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

JJ Swinn & The Swindlers, 8 p.m.

Andy Aylward Band, 9 p.m.

Batty Jr., 10 p.m.

Lockhart State Park

Creatures of the Night Hike, 8:30 p.m.

Pocket Park

The Fossils, 7-9 p.m.

The PEARL

Rhinestone Renegades, 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, June 8

Lockhart State Park

Animals of the Park Discovery Table, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sunday, June 9

Load Off Fanny’s

Ethan and guest, 2-5 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Irish Music Session, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Lockhart State Park

Fishing 101, 10 a.m.

The PEARL

Mandy Rowen, 3-5 p.m.

Monday, June 10

Lockhart Arts & Craft

The VHS Experience, 6-10 p.m.

Wednesday, June 12

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, All Day

