Lockhart welcomes new Economic Development Corporation Director







City of Lockhart

The City of Lockhart is pleased to announce Holly Malish of New Braunfels, will assume the position of Lockhart Economic Development Corporation (LEDC) Director, effective June 13.

With a solid foundation built on nearly two decades of experience in economic development, Malish is poised to lead the LEDC into a new era of growth and innovation. Her proven track record of success, coupled with their strategic vision and dedication to community development, makes her an asset to the Lockhart community.

“We are excited to welcome Ms. Malish to the LEDC,” said Steve Lewis, Lockhart City Manager and LEDC President. “Her extensive experience and leadership qualities makes her the ideal candidate to lead the LEDC as the City continues to grow its industrial land inventory to accommodate the needs of targeted industry sectors and develop Lockhart’s quality of place.”

Prior to joining LEDC, Malish served as the Deputy Director at the Schertz Economic Development Corporation (SEDC), where she played a pivotal role in driving economic growth and development. During her tenure, Malish successfully negotiated projects, resulting in significant job creation and new capital investment for the city. Her expertise in working with State economic developers and cultivating relationships with key stakeholders contributed to the success of several initiatives aimed at promoting Schertz as a prime destination for businesses.

Before her time at SEDC, Malish served as the Director of the New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation (NBEDC), where she spearheaded numerous strategic initiatives to attract and retain businesses.

“I am honored to join the Lockhart Economic Development Corporation and am excited about the opportunity to contribute to the economic vitality of this vibrant community,” Malish said. “I look forward to working collaboratively with stakeholders to identify opportunities to enhance the competitiveness of the City.”

Malish is currently pursuing her Certified Economic Developer (CEcD) certification after graduating from the University of Oklahoma’s Economic Development Institute Program. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Texas State University in Public Relations and is an active member of the Texas Economic Development Council (TEDC) and International Economic Development Council (IEDC).