Local Entertainment Calendar
Wednesday, July 3
Best Little Wine & Books Shop
Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, All Day
Load Off Fanny’s
Bear Mugford & Ben White, 5 p.m.
The PEARL
Stoney Gabel, 7-9 p.m.
Thursday, July 4
Old Pal
Beth Lee, 7-9 p.m.
Friday, July 5
First Friday
Downtown Lockhart, 5-8 p.m.
* * *
4H Hat Co.
Tones Country, 7-10 p.m.
Load Off Fanny’s
Jenny and the Jetts, 8 p.m.
Lockhart Arts & Craft
We Are Blood Bays, followed by Rock Bottom String Band, 9 p.m.
Old Pal
Jamie Krueger, 9-11 p.m.
The Blue Pearl
David Isley Band, 8-10 p.m.
Saturday, July 6
Old Pal
Sidetracked, 9:30-11:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 7
The Blue Pearl
Chris Lancaster, 3-5 p.m.
Wednesday, July 10
Best Little Wine & Books Shop
Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, All Day
* * *
To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com by 5 p.m. on Mondays.
* — Ticketed event