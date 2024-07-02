Local Entertainment Calendar Share:







Wednesday, July 3

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, All Day

Load Off Fanny’s

Bear Mugford & Ben White, 5 p.m.

The PEARL

Stoney Gabel, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, July 4

Old Pal

Beth Lee, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, July 5

First Friday

Downtown Lockhart, 5-8 p.m.

* * *

4H Hat Co.

Tones Country, 7-10 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

Jenny and the Jetts, 8 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

We Are Blood Bays, followed by Rock Bottom String Band, 9 p.m.

Old Pal

Jamie Krueger, 9-11 p.m.

The Blue Pearl

David Isley Band, 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, July 6

Old Pal

Sidetracked, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 7

The Blue Pearl

Chris Lancaster, 3-5 p.m.

Wednesday, July 10

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, All Day

* * *

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com by 5 p.m. on Mondays.

* — Ticketed event