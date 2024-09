Local Entertainment Calendar Share:







Wednesday, Sept. 11

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, All Day

Old Pal

Parker Chapin, 7 p.m.

The PEARL

Chris Lancaster, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 12

Load Off fanny’s

Karaoke, 7-10 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Surrealist Soiree, 6:10-10 p.m.

Magic the Gathering, 7-10 p.m.

Old Pal

John Multcher, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 13

Duett’s (Martindale)

Noah Gunderson with Abby Gunderson, 7-11:55 p.m.

Old Pal

Jamie Krueger, 9:30 p.m.

The PEARL

John Cavender and Victor Bustos, 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, September 14

Duett’s (Martindale)

Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol with Gus Baldwin & The Sketch, 8-11 p.m.

Kreuz Market

Jamie Krueger Group, 2-5 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Poi Pounders and Aquifer, 7-11 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 15

Load Off Fanny’s

Righteous Intonation, 2 p.m.

ET & The Rainbow Yantra, 3 p.m.

Geronimo VFW

Jesse Lege and Stomp, 3-6:30 p.m.

Kreuz Market

Frio Four, 1-4 p.m.

The PEARL

TBA, 3-5 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, All Day

* * *

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com by 5 p.m. on Mondays.