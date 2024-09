Lockhart Fly-In set for Sept. 28 Share:







Fifty to Fifty Romeo Fly-In will be held at the Lockhart Municipal Airport on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free.

There will be helicopter rides for purchase. The event promises to be fun for the whole family, with skydivers, a DJ, vendors, food, helicopters, Warbird rides, Civil Air Patrol, Chisholm Trail BBQ, and the Lockhart High School choir.

In all, there will more than 50 aircraft on display.