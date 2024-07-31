LISD Visual Arts Department wins TAEA District of Distinction Award Share:







LISD

The Texas Art Education Association (TAEA) announced the 94 winners of the 2024 District of Distinction Award. Among the list of honorees is Lockhart ISD.

The district was honored for providing a well-rounded education that advocates and integrates a visual arts curriculum to inspire creativity and build social-emotional learning that connects learners to their community and beyond. TAEA is the leading advocate for the visual arts in Texas. The organization has previously honored outstanding TAEA members for work in their classrooms and districts. This is the fifth year TAEA is honoring districts meeting rigorous criteria.

Only 94 districts met the high standard and will receive the outstanding honor, including Lockhart ISD, indicating they are in the top 5 percent in art education of districts in the state.

Lockhart ISD earned recognition for its outstanding visual arts programs, showcasing the district’s commitment to nurturing creativity and artistic expression. This accolade celebrates students’ and educators’ talent and dedication, highlighting Lockhart ISD’s role in fostering a vibrant, culturally rich educational environment.

“Receiving TAEA’s prestigious District of Distinction Award is a remarkable achievement for LISD and a testament to the exceptional quality of our visual art teachers and their outstanding programs,” said Liza McCarthy, LISD elementary art teacher and visual arts coordinator. “I am proud to be part of a school district that recognizes the vital role of art in education and consistently supports its art programs, empowering our students to reach extraordinary heights.”

Superintendent Mark Estrada added, “This recognition reflects the dedication and hard work of our visual arts teachers and students in our art program. We are committed to teaching the whole child in LISD; this recognition is another example of the district’s commitment to being Locked On Excellence.”

Ninety-four school districts, including Lockhart ISD, will be honored at the TAEA Administration & Supervision Division meeting and General Session during the TAEA Fall Conference General Assembly on Friday, Nov. 15.