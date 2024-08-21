Prairie Lea looking to end longest playoff drought in Texas Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

The last time Prairie Lea qualified for the Texas State playoffs, Harry S. Truman was beginning his second term as U.S. President.

Also in 1949, George Foreman, Ric Flair, Billy Joel, Lionel Richie, Meryl Streep, Billy Gibbons, Bruce Springsteen, Sissy Spacek, and John Belushi were born. The Dodgers have since moved from Brooklyn to Los Angeles, the Braves from Boston to Milwaukee to Atlanta, and the Athletics from Philadelphia to Kansas City to Oakland. Also, man walked on the moon 20 years after the Indians made the playoffs, and that was 55 years ago.

Even Elvis was only 14 the last time the Indians were getting ready for the playoffs.

But there is optimism in the air at Prairie Lea, 75 years since the Indians’ football team made the postseason. To make sure the community gets in on the fun, school officials are making games more accessible and more entertaining in hopes the crowds will be larger than ever.

To make sure the Prairie Lea community comes out in full force, new school superintendent Brian McCraw has announced that admission to all games at Indian Field will be free.

“We recognize how valuable the support from our community is and want to pack our stadium and gym this year with Prairie Lea fans,” McCraw said. “We are asking for the fans to show their thanks by filling the stands and supporting our athletes with sportsmanship and positive encouragement.”

Prairie Lea Athletic Director Jess Stephens is also putting together a lot of game activities to draw more community involvement. Among those will be a 40-yard field goal attempt for a chance at $10,000.

Prairie Lea is also talking to bands at Lockhart, Luling, and Texas State about possibly performing at home games.

The Indians home schedule will include an astonishing eight games as it enters a new district this season. Two of the three district games will be on the road while the other and seven non-district games are all scheduled for Indian Field.

Prairie Lea will host a 6-team scrimmage on Friday, Aug. 23, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The Indians will be joined by St. Augustine of Laredo, Giddings Lone Star Southeast, Concordia of Round Rock, San Juan Diego Catholic of Austin, and Victoria.

Along with the excitement of possibly ending the lengthy playoff drought, the Indians will return five starters on each side of the line this fall, a stat that is quite amazing in six-man football.

Head Coach Steven Brown will suit up 22 players on his varsity.

“Having the same head coach the last three years is big also,” Brown said. “That’s not something that usually happens at Prairie Lea, where coaches come and go.”

Brown has been at Prairie Lea for five years, the last three as the head coach.

The record absence from the playoffs is not lost on Brown, or others.

“It’s big for the kids and the community,” Brown said. “We’re trying to change the culture here. We’re trying to impact young lives. I grew up in a small community (Groesbeck, Texas). I know what it’s like. One of the things I’ve been preaching every day is when I was a kid growing up we were a small 2A school that played all of the Waco schools. We want to do something that’s good for the kids and the community.”

Gabriel Garcia (5-6, 135 senior) was Second Team All-District quarterback last season. He is also listed at the Dave Campbell Texas Football’s Preseason Defensive Most Valuable Player in the district as a defensive back.

“This summer, (Garcia) has been running about five miles a day,” Brown said. “He runs on our cross country team, which should win the district this year. That doesn’t interfere with the football schedule. His strength is his leadership. The kids look up to him. He is very influential. When he was an eighth grader, he did not have much football savvy, but he’s really grown the last two years.”

Lane Fiscus (5-6, 140 senior) Is a split in that was very reliable for the Indians last season. He is also the kicker and plays offense and defense. He runs a 4.8 in the 40-yard dash.

Jimmy Soberanes (6-0, 150) has come in late and a little out of shape, but will probably get stronger again this year as he did last season, according to Brown. Soberanes had some big games at running back for Prairie Lea last year.

Edwin Canepa (5-6, 140 senior) was also Second Team All-District last season as a running back/defensive end. He is an 800-meter runner for the Indians in track.

Joe Zapata (5-7, 150 senior) is a linebacker/running back.

“Joe is one of those guys that goes 90 miles-an-hour,” Brown said. “He makes things happen. I always say, if I had five more players like him, we would probably go four or five rounds in the playoffs.”

There are four Zapatas on the varsity roster. Joe’s younger brothers are triplets — Jaiden, Jordan, and Justice.

Lane Harkey (6-0, 180) is a sophomore who was Honorable Mention All-District as a freshman at center. He also plays rover (defensive end) on defense.

Also, on defense will be sophomore linebacker Roberto Garcia (5-9, 170), the younger brother of quarterback Gabriel Garcia.

“Roberto is still learning the game, but he will come on,” said Brown. “He was put into the fire last year as a freshman.”

Brown has been involved with two of Texas high schools’ longest postseason absences. He was at North Dallas High School, which ended a 68-year playoff drought in 2020. Prairie Lea now has a 74-year playoff absence.

Nevertheless, Brown is so optimistic he is looking at a chance to win the district.

“We only have three district games and one of them (Knippa) is a new program.” Brown said. “The Oct. 25 game at Benavides will be the big one. Benavides is picked first (Dave Campbell’s) and we are second. The talk is to make the playoffs, but we have a great chance of pulling this off.

Knippa hasn’t fielded a football program in 49 years. Runge was winless last season. Benavides was 5-5, winning at Prairie Lea, 53-20.

Prairie Lea has eight of its 10 regular season games at home this year, but only two of three district games. The Indians will play at Benavides and Knippa, each lengthy drives — 179 miles to Benavides between Corpus Christi and Laredo, and 129 miles to Knippa, near Uvalde.

Brown will have one assistant again this year in Sawyer Burditt.

The Indians, which finished 3-6 overall last season, won their first district game in seven years when they beat McDade, 77-32.

Prairie Lea schedule

August

31 – HOME Austin South Valor, 6:30 p.m.

September

6 – HOME Bulverde Living Rock, 7:30 p.m.

13 – HOME Cedar Park Summit, 7:30 p.m.

20 – HOME Pawnee, 7:30

27 – HOME Round Rock Christian, 7:30 p.m.

October

4 – HOME San Antonio Winston, 7:30 p.m.

11 – HOME Leander Founders

18 – Open date

25 – at Benavides, 7:30 p.m.

November

1 – HOME Runge, 7:30 p.m.

8 – at Knippa, 7:30 p.m.

Prairie Lea roster

(numbers not available)

Jimmy Soberranes

Gilberto Garcia

Brayden Fiscus

Edwin Vasquez

Kendall Nielsen

Joe Zapata

Peter Duroun

Lane Fiscus

Hayden Garcia

Gabriel Garcia

Lane Harkey

Clifford Bell

Augustin Reyes

Jordan Ramirez

Isaiah Cantrell

Trynt Kemp

Eddie Olvera

Sinahi Reyes

Jaiden Zapata

Jordan Zapata

Justice Zapata

Head Coach — Steven Brown

Assistant coach — Sawyer Burditt