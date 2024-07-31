Hip-Hop show coming to Lockhart Share:







Plum Creek Records & Tapes, a record shop and event promoter in Lockhart, will present its first hip-hop show on Saturday, Aug. 3 at Lockhart Arts & Craft.

Mexstep is a veteran rapper/producer/DJ/scholar known for his solo work (his most recent effort Vivir features production from Adrian Quesada) and his membership with Third Root. Ben Buck is fresh off being crowned Best Hip Hop/Rap at the 2024 Austin Music Awards. Plus, @hollapino (of KOOP Radio’s Hip Hop Hooray) will be providing the soundtrack throughout the evening.

Tickets ($15) are available through www.eventbrite.com.

The doors open at 7 p.m.

Mexstep (Marco Cervantes) is a rapper, producer, DJ, and scholar based in San Antonio. He performs as a solo artist and is a member of the hip hop group Third Root. Along with his artistic work, he is an Associate Professor in the Department of Race, Ethnicity, Gender, and Sexuality Studies at the University of Texas at San Antonio and researches Black and Brown cultural and political overlap.

Once described as the “The Beatbox King of Austin” by Mayor Kirk Watson, Ben Buck has been an omnipresent sight in the Texas music world. Known to join a multitude of touring artists in impromptu beatbox performances, he has beatboxed alongside artists such as Ghostface Killah, Freddie Gibbs, Bushwick Bill, Aceyalone, Skyzoo, RA The Rugged Man and Czarface.

When not hosting or performing, Buck also runs and operates “Speaker Bump Presents,” a Austin based cassette label that has made tapes for artists such as Paul Wall, Termanology, Homeboy Sandman and Vel 9. As of 2020, Speaker Bump has produced over 120 projects to cassette, with thousands of handmade tapes put into circulation across the country.

In 2023, the City of Austin honored Buck with the declaration of “Ben Buck Day,” recognized annually on April 13. Earlier this year, he was named Best Hip Hop/Rap at the 2024 Austin Music Awards.