Plum Creek Symposium returns to Historic Lockhart Library

Special to the LPR

Historic Dr. Eugene Clark Library will again host the Plum Creek Symposium on Saturday, Aug. 10, 9 a.m.-noon. This will be the seventh of these symposia that focus on Texas history. Held in the Library’s Lyceum, symposium founders Donaly Brice and Fletcher Clark will offer the two presentations. No advance registration is required, and the public is welcome, doors opening at 8:30 a.m. A suggested donation of $15 will support the event.

Brice will present “Child Captives of the Comanche.” The greatest fear of all families along the exposed frontier of the Republic of Texas was of attacks by hostile Indians and the captivity of pioneer women and children, many of whom would never be seen again. Others were recovered by various efforts on the part of the Texas settlers. One of the more well-known incidents occurred in 1838 when young Matilda Lockhart and four children of the Putman family were carried off into Indian territory. Brice discusses their captivity and all the amazing and heart-rendering efforts to retrieve these children — some efforts lasting over two decades!

Clark will present “The Strange Tale of Josiah Wilbarger.” While surveying the Colorado River upstream of Hornsby’s Bend in what is now Travis County, Wilbarger and his crew were attacked by Comanches. Only one man escaped back to the Hornsby’s. Josiah, scalped and presumed dead, miraculously survived at the spiritual behest of his distant sister. Recovered by the Hornsby’s, he would live another eleven years in relative obscurity. Later told in writing by J. Frank Dobie and on television’s ‘Death Valley Days,’ Fletcher recounts the astonishing story of Wilbarger’s survival.

Brice, Senior Reference Archivist emeritus for the Texas State Library, has written/co-written several books on Texas history and a number of historical articles. He is a founder and continuing member of the Caldwell County Historical Commission. BS from Southwest Texas State College (now Texas State University) and MA from Sam Houston State University, he is a Fellow of the East Texas and Texas State Historical Associations, and is also member of the West Texas, Central Texas, and Southern Historical Associations.

Famed Texas songwriter Clark acts as producer of the Plum Creek Symposia. He and Brice began their collaboration in 2014 depicting Texas history in lecture, song, verse, and characterization. It was at Brice’s instigation that Clark first created the Plum Creek Symposium in 2016.

“Donaly has been my mentor and source for what has become an intense interest in early Texas history,” said Clark. “Many libraries and history groups across the state have been enriched by our programs: Songs of Susanna, Runaway Scrape, Lexington of Texas, Immortal 32, The Great Comanche Raid, and The Black Bean Episode.”

This 7th Plum Creek Symposium is presented at Lockhart’s historic Dr. Eugene Clark Library Lyceum (the oldest continually operating library building in Texas) through the efforts of Library Director Bertha Martinez and her dedicated staff.

“Our previous Symposia have attracted scores of enthusiastic followers, many traveling a great distance to nourish their hunger for Texas history,” Clark said. “It is a pleasure to welcome Texas history enthusiasts for this series.”