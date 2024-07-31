Clark chosen to lead Arrows’ athletic programs Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Prairie Lea High School has named a new head coach of is girls’ volleyball and basketball programs. Brandon Clark will also be an assistant track coach for the Arrows.

Clark is a graduate of Cibilo Steele High and Texas Lutheran University (2023). He comes to Class 1A Prairie Lea from Class 5A Frisco Emerson High School, where he was the junior varsity coach.

“There are some advantages to smaller schools,” Prairie Lea Athletic Director Jess Stephens said. “You have more connections with the kids at a small school.”

Clark has been at Prairie Lea during the summer.

“(Clark) has spent the past two months leading the girls’ summer workouts and is super excited to continue to build culture and develop our players into better students, athletes and community members,” Stephens said. “He’s very young, but very mature and professional.”

Clark will also be the school’s junior high and high school science teacher.

Volleyball begins two-a-days on Aug. 5 from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Mike Ivarra has been the Arrows’ assistant coach for about 20 years.