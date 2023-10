Caldwell County Sheriff’s blotter Share:







The complete Caldwell County Sheriff’s Blotter publishes weekly On the Post-Register’s website at www.post-register.com.

Oct. 16

00:12:20 400 Blk N Main St Fentress, Harassment | Zsikes

05:45:22 500 Blk Sand Hill Rd Dale, Injured Animal | Aross

06:52:39 Hwy 142 County, Traffic Hazard | Aross

07:42:39 3600 Blk Taylorsville Rd Dale, Cruelty To Animals | Mrodgers

09:02:40 Burdette Wells Rd Lockhart, Injured Animal | Mramirez

09:09:45 Barth Rd Dale, Livestock at Large | Mramirez

09:35:48 Sh 130 Lockhart, Livestock at Large | Mramirez

09:37:26 55 Blk Acorn Rd – N Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Mramirez

09:39:16 4100 Blk Sector W – Tmobile Usa Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Mramirez

10:08:07 300 Blk Walnut Creek Ln Dale, Neighbor Dispute | Mramirez

11:06:00 5800 Blk State Park Rd Lockhart, Follow Up Investigation | Mrodgers

11:14:56 Ih-10 Eb Luling, Livestock at Large | Mramirez

11:31:53 Hwy 183 Nb County, Debris In Roadway | Mrodgers

11:33:19 1500 Blk Sunflower Trl – Sw Sector Luling, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Mramirez

11:36:05 1900 Blk E Pierce St – Se Sector Luling, Livestock at Large | Mramirez

12:32:36 400 Blk Garrett Trl Maxwell, Theft | Lhiles

12:45:54 8300 Blk Taylorsville Rd Dale, Fire-Grass/Brush | Lhiles

14:14:32 200 Blk Sunset Ridge Kyle, Ems Call | Mrodgers

14:21:18 200 Blk Walnut Creek Ln Dale, Criminal Trespass | Mrodgers

15:35:50 800 Blk Fm 86 Luling, Civil Process | Closed Call Rsanders

16:02:36 6500 Blk Taylorsville Rd Dale, Livestock at Large | Lhiles

16:24:28 300 Blk Dawn Dr Lockhart, Assault | Mrodgers

17:08:09 400 Blk Casen St Dale, Ems Call | Mrodgers

17:22:44 Fm 1185, Traffic Hazard | Mrodgers

17:38:54 Sh 130 Nb Lockhart, Livestock at Large | Lhiles

17:57:09 10096 Blk S Us Hwy 183 Lockhart, Vehicle In Roadway | Lhiles

18:19:22 500 Blk Calder Rd Dale, Suspicious Activity | Lhiles

18:30:04 2500 Blk Barth Rd, Livestock at Large | Mrodgers

19:12:27 1200 Blk Old Mcmahan Rd Lockhart, Discharge Firearms | Lhiles

19:19:28 1900 Blk Old Kelley Rd Lockhart, Discharge Firearms | Lhiles

19:35:36 Camino Real Lockhart, Reckless Driving | Lhiles

20:28:05 15667 Blk Fm 86 County, Pole Down | Referred To Another Agency Lhiles

21:13:48 200 Blk Maverick Dr Dale, Pole Down | Lhiles

21:15:59 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Drug Activity | Avillegas

21:50:17 2000 Blk Bugtussle Ln Luling, Ems Call | Avillegas Mid-Co Esd

Oct. 17

01:46:23 Camino Real, Assist Motorist | Avillegas

03:51:27 51 Blk Hanging Oak Rd Dale, Ems Call | Avillegas Afd Esd 11

04:13:42 800 Blk Graham Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Avillegas

06:41:05 1500 Blk Old Lockhart Rd – Sector Sw Mustang Ridge, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Avillegas

06:41:39 Camino Real County, Motor Vehicle Crash | Avillegas

06:59:14 4000 Blk Hwy 183 N County, Alarm Business | Mrodgers

07:16:03 6900 Blk San Marcos Hwy Prairie Lea, Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Skenney

07:26:38 7500 Blk Hwy 183 Sb County, Livestock at Large | Mrodgers

08:06:11 500 Blk Kinsey Trl Luling, Stray Dog | Tadams

08:30:18 200 Blk Lily Ln Dale, Livestock Complaint | Mrodgers

09:05:25 78 Blk Oak Cv Lockhart, Suicidal Person | Mrodgers

10:34:18 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Warrant Service | Tadams

11:01:16 2700 Blk Washburn Rd Luling, Stray Dog | Tadams

12:03:14 Lovers Ln Lockhart, Smoke Investigation | Lhiles

12:18:59 80 Blk River Garden Trail Buda, Neighbor Dispute | Mrodgers

12:43:29 500 Blk Crooked Rd Dale, Civil Matter | Lhiles

12:51:52 200 Blk Fannin St Martindale, Stray Dog | Tadams

12:58:53 100 Blk Nelle Ln Martindale, Stray Dog | Mrodgers

14:03:02 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Recovered Stolen Vehicle | Lhiles

14:13:55 700 Blk Silent Valley, Civil Process | Mrodgers

14:17:27 400 Blk Piney Ln Rosanky, Welfare Concern | Lhiles

14:32:12 East Fm 20 Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Lhiles

14:36:16 100 Blk Kiowa Trl Lockhart, Civil Process | Lhiles

14:55:41 76 Blk Pinto Pony Path Dale, Fraud | Mrodgers

14:58:33 500 Blk Merlin Ln Dale, Ems Call | Mrodgers

15:09:04 200 Blk Fm 1185 San Marcos, Theft | Mrodgers

15:21:41 San Marcos Hwy, Traffic Stop | Citation Dsaenz

15:26:10 800 Blk Neches St Lockhart, Civil Matter | Lhiles

15:37:52 1400 Blk S Commerce Street – W Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Mrodgers

15:41:09 20045 Blk Camino Real County, Motor Vehicle Crash | Lhiles

15:46:17 500 Blk Oak Trail Dr Lockhart, Civil Matter | Lhiles

15:59:40 100 Blk Ranchero Dr Lockhart, Civil Matter | Lhiles

16:28:08 100 Blk Rylea Ct Kyle, Civil Process | Mrodgers

17:03:06 500 Blk Kinsey Trl Luling, Animal In Trap | Lhiles

17:25:31 Camino Real County, Motor Vehicle Crash | Mrodgers

17:39:32 6500 Blk Fm 672 County, Livestock Complaint | Mrodgers

17:47:31 Sh 130, Debris In Roadway | Lhiles

18:39:16 80 Blk Packard Dr Dale, Neighbor Dispute | Mrodgers

19:02:15 1500 Blk Rocky Rd Kyle, Criminal Mischief | Lhiles

19:08:30 2000 Blk Fm 1984 County, Fire-Grass/Brush | Avillegas Maxwell Esd

19:12:15 500 Blk Eileens Ways Dale, Ems Call | Avillegas Dale Vfd

20:43:55 Camino Real, Vehicle Pursuit | Lhiles

20:51:26 7300 Blk Burleson Rd – Sector Se Austin, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Avillegas

22:34:58 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Threats | Avillegas

23:05:39 Williamson Rd Lockhart, Livestock at Large | Lhiles

Oct. 18

01:15:22 100 Blk Dustin’s Dr Kyle, Ems Call | Avillegas Afd Esd 11

01:16:08 9000 Blk High Rd – Sector Se Kyle, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Avillegas

05:52:38 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Warrant Service | Avillegas

06:02:46 Camino Real Buda, Motor Vehicle Crash-Fatality | Avillegas

06:03:18 7500 Blk Camino Real – Se Sector Buda, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Avillegas

06:58:56 100 Blk Old Boot Ln Lockhart, Suspicious Activity | Avillegas

08:09:38 Jerry’s Creek Rd Lockhart, Stray Dog | Lbarrios

08:12:12 80 Blk Packard Dr Dale, Civil Matter | Mramirez

08:12:27 30 Blk Torres Ln Dale, Suspicious Activity | Lbarrios

08:15:08 Barth Rd Lockhart, Livestock at Large | Mramirez

08:15:43 1300 Blk E Lonestar Dr Mustang Ridge, Ems Call | Mramirez Afd Esd 11

08:16:54 Fm 3158, Injured Animal | Lbarrios

09:32:42 700 Blk Mustang Hollow Lp Dale, Death-Hospice | Mramirez

09:49:55 5400 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Lockhart, Civil Process | Rsanders

10:26:25 Hwy 142 Martindale, Motor Vehicle Crash | Mramirez

10:26:34 2300 Blk Hwy 142 – Nw Sector Martindale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Lbarrios

10:40:42 100 Blk Thomas Dr Martindale, Ems Call | Mramirez

11:18:52 4500 Blk Pettytown Rd Dale, Livestock Complaint | Lbarrios

11:30:45 8500 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Flag Down | Lbarrios

12:26:56 200 Blk Porter Ln Dale, Warrant Service | Lbarrios

12:35:21 900 Blk Track Rd Dale, Follow Up Investigation | Sfrench

13:28:51 3200 Blk Dale Ln Dale, Identity Theft | Lbarrios

13:33:32 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Warrant Service | Tadams

13:48:17 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Warrant Service | Tadams

14:02:55 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Warrant Service | Tadams

14:31:02 200 Blk Witter Rd Lockhart, Neighbor Dispute | Lbarrios

14:32:46 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Sexual Assault | Lbarrios

15:17:39 1000 Blk Long Holllow Dale, Assault | Mramirez

15:30:02 1200 Blk Young Ln Lockhart, Threats | Lbarrios

15:33:04 2800 Blk Fm 1984 Martindale, Fire-Structure | Mramirez Maxwell Esd

16:12:22 500 Blk Lytton Ln Dale, Alarm Medical | Mramirez Afd Esd 11

16:16:08 6600 Blk Taylorsville Rd Dale, Livestock at Large | Lbarrios

17:34:34 Lytton Ln Dale, Cruelty To Animals | Lbarrios

17:50:36 8500 Blk Tom Slick San Antonio, Juvenile Transport | Lbarrios

18:30:55 2800 Blk Fm 1984, Rekindle | Lbarrios Maxwell Esd

18:36:36 Hwy 183 N County, Abandoned Vehicle | Lbarrios

18:51:03 Fm 1322 County, Livestock at Large | Aross

18:56:34 32 Blk Serna Dr Lockhart, Disturbance | Zsikes

18:57:22 100 Blk Lancelot Ln Maxwell, Threats | Aross

19:20:53 20000 Blk San Marcos Hwy San Marcos, Motor Vehicle Crash | Zsikes

19:21:21 20075 Blk San Marcos Hwy San Marcos, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Aross

19:30:13 Camino Real County, Livestock at Large | Zsikes

19:33:48 Ih-10 Access Rd West County, Livestock at Large | Aross

20:57:10 20035 Blk Camino Real Dale, Suspicious Activity | Aross

22:02:12 1800 Blk Bugtussle Ln Luling, Livestock at Large | Zsikes

22:21:50 4500 Blk Fm 3158 County, Livestock at Large | Aross

22:22:10 9000 Blk Fm 672 Cedar Creek, Motor Vehicle Crash | Zsikes

22:29:40 100 Blk San Fernando Rd Kyle, Child Custody Dispute | Aross

22:45:17 100 Blk San Fernando Rd Kyle, Child Custody Dispute | Zsikes

23:01:03 200 Blk Crooked Rd, Motor Vehicle Crash | Zsikes

Oct. 19

00:47:46 4800 Blk Hwy 183 N Lockhart, Suspicious Activity | Aross

02:47:04 2200 Blk Long Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Zsikes

03:06:16 200 Blk Hidden Path Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Zsikes Afd Esd 11

03:17:32 10700 Blk Camino Real, Assist Motorist | Aross

03:33:38 11000 Blk Camino Real County, Assist Motorist | Aross

04:16:36 Fm 1966, Suspicious Activity | Zsikes

04:17:04 500 Blk Crooked Rd Dale, Suspicious Activity | Aross

08:41:20 Fm 2720 County, Reckless Driving | Ycano

08:57:35 16897 Blk Fm 86 Dale, Disturbance | Ycano

09:20:01 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Warrant Service | Lbarrios

09:23:18 100 Blk William Evans St Maxwell, Recovered Missing | Lbarrios

09:48:25 Hwy 20, Motor Vehicle Crash | Ycano

09:50:05 Id # Vehicle Emer Call, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Lbarrios

09:52:07 Sh 130, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Lbarrios

10:16:11 Hwy 183 S County, Debris In Roadway | Ycano

10:18:38 Camino Real County, Motor Vehicle Crash | Lbarrios

10:30:29 2800 Blk San Marcos Hwy San Marcos, Assault | Ycano

10:37:49 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Warrant Service | Tadams

11:04:43 Old Lockhart Rd – Sector Sw Mustang Ridge, Assist Motorist | Lbarrios

11:17:05 4100 Blk Petty Town Rd, Disturbance | Ycano

12:16:36 1500 Blk K & L Ranch Rd Dale, Fire Alarm | Lbarrios

13:18:12 4000 Blk Fm 672 Dale, Ems Call | Ycano

13:25:25 3100 Blk S Austin Ave Getown, Juvenile Transport | Lbarrios

13:28:15 500 Blk Woody Hollow Rd Luling, Civil Matter | Lbarrios

13:33:25 7100 Blk State Park Rd Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Ycano

13:34:04 7100 Blk State Park Rd Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Lbarrios

14:27:14 13901 Blk Camino Real County, Threats | Lbarrios

14:27:25 80 Blk Church St Maxwell, Verbal Disturbance | Ycano

14:32:01 1900 Blk Pettytown Rd Dale, Assault | Mramirez

14:32:44 100 Blk Far South Dr Luling, Livestock Complaint | Tadams

14:54:16 3400 Blk Fm 1322 Lockhart, Smoke Investigation | Ycano Mid-Co Esd

15:04:53 100 Blk Westfork Rd, Burglary Residential | Ycano

15:45:27 80 Blk Church St Maxwell, Theft | Ycano

15:53:53 400 Blk Sh 130 Lockhart, Reckless Driving | Lbarrios

16:13:22 Hwy 21 Mustang Ridge, Noise Complaint | Ycano

16:32:07 80 Blk Church St Maxwell, Follow Up Investigation | Lbarrios

16:45:10 Fm 2720, Suspicious Activity | Ycano

16:52:42 1600 Blk Boggy Creek Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Lbarrios

17:13:16 San Marcos Hwy, Assist Motorist | Lbarrios

17:51:39 4300 Blk Us Hwy 90 E Kingbury, Civil Process | Closed Call Tjones

18:05:44 9000 Blk Fm 86, Livestock at Large | No Report Ycano

18:13:30 200 Blk Luckett St Fentress, Tree Down | Closed Call Ycano

18:46:08 Camino Real County, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Lbarrios

18:50:01 400 Blk Sh 130 Lockhart, Livestock at Large | Closed Call Lbarrios

19:00:36 300 Blk Lockhart St Martindale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

19:00:38 300 Blk Lockhart St Martindale, Ems Call | Closed Call Aross

19:09:08 1300 Blk Railroad St, Animal at Large | Closed Call Zsikes

19:13:16 1100 Blk Parr St Luling, Civil Process | Closed Call Tjones

19:33:26 700 Blk Crooked Rd Dale, Child Abuse | Closed Call Aross

19:35:39 7600 Blk Fm 713, Animal Welfare Concern | Closed Call Zsikes

19:40:45 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Warrant Service | Closed Call Zsikes

19:47:23 100 Blk Kaitlyn Pl Kyle, Disturbance | Closed Call Zsikes

20:03:11 1700 Blk Old Lockhart Rd Lockhart, Noise Complaint | Closed Call Aross

20:26:31 Hwy 183 Sb County, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Zsikes

21:21:57 Us Hwy 183 County, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Zsikes

22:05:14 Hwy 183 S County, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Aross

22:47:53 1000 Blk Pecos St Lockhart, Disturbance | Closed Call Zsikes

22:54:58 17545 Blk Camino Real Mustang Ridge, Alarm Business | Closed Call Aross

Oct. 20

01:13:49 1200 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Zsikes

09:24:13 1300 Blk Fm 1966 Maxwell, Livestock at Large | Closed Call Mramirez

09:29:02 6900 Blk San Marcos Hwy Prairie Lea, Ems Call | Closed Call Mramirez

09:46:21 4000 Blk Fm 672 Dale, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Mramirez

10:31:46 1300 Blk N Pecos, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Mrodgers

10:58:24 10530 Blk State Park Rd Lockhart, Livestock Complaint | Closed Call Mrodgers

12:27:09 I10 Eb Luling, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Mrodgers

12:53:57 4800 Blk State Park Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Lhiles

13:27:08 2200 Blk Fm 2001 Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Lhiles

13:27:16 98 Blk S Old Spanish Trail – Se Sector Kyle, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

14:36:27 Sh 130 Sb Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Mrodgers

14:40:05 1200 Blk River Grove Road – N Sector Fentress, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

14:54:11 Camino Real, Livestock at Large | Closed Call Mrodgers

14:59:39 Fm 2001, Assist Motorist | Made Secure Lhiles

15:29:55 56 Blk Grandpa Rd Dale, Stray Dog | Made Secure Lhiles

15:57:01 Camino Real County, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Mrodgers

16:05:59 Harwood Rd Luling, Livestock at Large | Closed Call Lhiles

17:31:09 Mineral Springs Rd Lockhart, Livestock at Large | Closed Call Lhiles

17:35:22 200 Blk Amanecer Dr Lockhart, Cruelty To Animals | Closed Call Lhiles

18:03:43 300 Blk Westwood Rd Lockhart, Intoxicated Individual | Closed Call Mrodgers

18:19:05 San Marcos Hwy Martindale, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Lhiles

18:38:05 1300 Blk Railroad St Maxwell, Animal at Large | Closed Call Mrodgers

19:29:20 6500 Blk Hwy 183 S County, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Aross

19:33:46 Easy St Dale, Livestock at Large | Closed Call Lhiles

19:40:27 100 Blk Dustin’s Dr Kyle, Runaway | Closed Call Aross

20:10:55 200 Blk Herms Pl Lockhart, Fire-Grass/Brush | Closed Call Aross Mid-Co-Esd

20:27:15 16812 Blk San Marcos Hwy Martindale, Animal at Large | Closed Call Lhiles

21:22:01 5700 Blk Fm 672 County, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Lhiles

22:17:27 Fm 1854 County, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Aross

22:47:20 Sierra Dr Lockhart, Loud Music | Unfounded Aross

22:55:51 2500 Blk Fm 20 East County, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Aross

23:11:32 7500 Blk Cougar Trl Dale, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Lhiles

23:14:30 Fm 1979 County, Debris In Roadway | Unable To Locate Aross

23:35:00 100 Blk Lockhart St Martindale, Ems Call | Closed Call Aross Martindale Esd

Oct. 21

00:00:39 Forister Ranch Dr Dale, Discharge Firearms | Unable To Locate Aross

00:12:13 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Assault | Closed Call Aross

01:01:54 Hwy 142 County, Livestock at Large | Unable To Locate Aross

02:23:31 Camino Real, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Aross

02:49:01 1000 Blk Dickerson Rd Lockhart, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Aross

06:38:31 Hwy 142 County, Livestock at Large | Unable To Locate Aross

08:40:11 Hwy 183 Sb County, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Mrodgers

08:58:28 7000 Blk Hwy 183 Sb County, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Mrodgers

09:03:00 90 Blk Romberg Rd Dale, Stray Dog | Closed Call Mrodgers

09:38:33 5400 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mrodgers

10:29:23 4400 Blk Fm 1322 San Marcos, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers Mid-Co-Esd

10:31:09 100 Blk Reata Ranch Rd Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers Dale-Vfd

11:51:20 14985 Blk Fm 86 County, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

13:18:09 Lytton Ln Dale, Complaint | Closed Call Lhiles

13:39:42 San Marcos Hwy Martindale, Traffic Stop | Citation Lhiles

13:44:03 Hwy 21 County, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Mrodgers

13:47:08 U300 Blk Sector Se – Tmobile Usa Mustang Ridge, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

14:34:27 5400 Blk Taylorsville Rd Dale, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Lhiles

15:13:42 Fm 1185 County, Stray Dog | Unable To Secure Lhiles

15:35:59 Schuelke Rd Lockhart, Livestock at Large | Closed Call Mrodgers

15:58:53 65 Blk Antelope Ln Dale, Discharge Firearms | Found Secure Lhiles

16:45:42 400 Blk Still Meadow Dr Dale, Reckless Driving | Unable To Locate Mrodgers

17:03:21 Sh 130 Buda, Motor Vehicle Crash | Made Secure Lhiles

17:05:27 2000 Blk Williamson Rd – Sw Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

18:09:10 4800 Blk Hwy 183 N Lockhart, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Mrodgers

18:12:39 2000 Blk Williamson Rd – Sw Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

18:15:44 Sh 130 Nb Lockhart, Livestock at Large | Made Secure Lhiles

18:43:15 Hwy 183 S County, Livestock at Large | Unable To Locate Lhiles

18:43:39 1400 Blk Austin Road – N Sector Luling, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Avillegas

19:23:26 7800 Blk Fm 672, Livestock at Large | Unable To Locate Avillegas

19:57:39 Mustang Meadow Run Dale, Motor Vehicle Crash | Report Taken Avillegas

20:43:10 1200 Blk Young Ln Lockhart, Death-Hospice | Contact Made Lhiles

21:07:07 9900 Blk Hwy 142 Maxwell, Ems Call | Made Secure Lhiles Maxwell-Esd

21:30:22 Camino Real, Pursuit | Closed Call Avillegas

21:47:41 4500 Blk Fm 1185 Dale, Damaged Property | Contact Made Lhiles

23:06:26 2600 Blk Homannville Trl Lockhart, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Lhiles

23:49:24 San Marcos Hwy Luling, Welfare Concern | Unable To Locate Avillegas

23:49:42 100 Blk Oak St Maxwell, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Avillegas

23:57:50 Fox Ln, Loud Music | Unable To Locate Avillegas

23:58:04 400 Blk Sh 130 Sb Lockhart, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Avillegas

Oct. 22

00:28:28 600 Blk Rustler Pass Kyle, Loud Music | Closed Call Avillegas

00:40:41 Pebblestone Rd Dale, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Avillegas

00:54:51 300 Blk Lytton Ln Mustang Ridge, Disturbance | Closed Call Avillegas

01:05:15 U300 Blk Sector Se – Tmobile Usa Mustang Ridge, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Avillegas

02:09:46 400 Blk Hillview Rd Lockhart, Loud Music | Closed Call Avillegas

02:29:17 San Marcos Hwy Maxwell, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Avillegas

03:06:34 1 Blk River Ln Fentress, Noise Complaint | Cancel/Disregard Avillegas

03:18:13 200 Blk Trailside Dr Lockhart, Odor Investigation | Unable To Locate Avillegas

04:21:40 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Warrant Service | Closed Call Avillegas

04:34:02 8600 Blk East Fm 20 Dale, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Avillegas

06:27:28 400 Blk Dove Hill Dr Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Avillegas Esd11

06:48:07 Hwy 183 Sb County, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Avillegas

06:55:31 17050 Blk San Marcos Hwy Martindale, Alarm Business | Closed Call Mrodgers

07:31:24 Camino Real County, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Mrodgers

08:54:13 100 Blk Fm 86, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Mrodgers

08:56:48 State Park Rd Lockhart, Livestock at Large | Closed Call Mrodgers

08:57:53 1100 Blk Silent Valley Road – Sw Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

09:00:03 300 Blk Fm 671 Cedar Creek, Livestock at Large | Closed Call Mrodgers

09:00:41 Fm 672 San Marcos, Fire-Vehicle | Made Secure Mrodgers

09:01:08 Acorn Rd – N Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

09:27:39 Fm 672 Dale, Livestock at Large | Closed Call Mrodgers

10:14:34 Fm 86, Livestock at Large | Closed Call Mrodgers

10:33:24 3900 Blk Political Rd Lockhart, Fire-Structure | Made Secure Mrodgers

10:34:20 River Grove Road – N Sector Fentress, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

10:35:43 8000 Blk Camino Real – S Sector Maxwell, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

10:37:30 1200 Blk River Grove Road – N Sector Fentress, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

11:24:50 400 Blk Nw River Rd Martindale, Stray Dog | No Contact Mrodgers

11:48:52 N Us Hwy 183 Mustang Ridge, Livestock at Large | Closed Call Lhiles

11:50:09 Hwy 183 S County, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Mrodgers

211:57:43 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Harassment | Contact Made Lhiles

12:06:16 100 Blk Zane Saddle Rd Lockhart, Suspicious Activity | Contact Made Lhiles

13:24:17 1500 Blk E Market St – N Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

13:49:25 Fm 672 County, Fire-Grass/Brush | Closed Call Lhiles Dale-Vfd

14:41:41 200 Blk Second St Maxwell, Disturbance | Found Secure Mrodgers

15:20:09 4100 Blk Taylorsville Rd Dale, Livestock at Large | Closed Call Mrodgers

15:28:28 14600 Blk San Marcos Hwy, Assist Motorist | Made Secure Lhiles

15:54:07 7200 Blk San Marcos Hwy Prairie Lea, Criminal Trespass | Closed Call Mrodgers

15:58:32 100 Blk Skycrest Dr Martindale, Neighbor Dispute | Closed Call Mrodgers

16:16:39 San Marcos Hwy, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Mrodgers

17:21:38 Fm 672 Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Lhiles

17:31:18 Fm 672, Livestock at Large | Closed Call Lhiles

17:40:44 Fm 672 County, Rekindle | Closed Call Mrodgers Dale-Vfd

17:41:03 1400 Blk Fm 1854 – N Sector Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

17:59:33 Fm 20 East County, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Mrodgers

18:05:29 Hwy 304 County, Motor Vehicle Crash | Made Secure Lhiles

18:09:28 5300 Blk Fm 672 County, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Lhiles

18:14:12 2800 Blk Cattlemens Row Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Lhiles

19:08:17 Fm 1322 County, Livestock at Large | Unable To Locate Avillegas

19:11:04 San Marcos Hwy Luling, Reckless Driving | Unable To Locate Lhiles

19:26:50 1600 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Avillegas

19:47:26 300 Blk Pleasant Valley Ln Dale, Verbal Disturbance | Closed Call Avillegas

20:18:39 Camino Real Mustang Ridge, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Avillegas

20:28:20 1700 Blk Fm 713, Alarm Medical | Closed Call Avillegas

20:51:17 Political Rd Lockhart, Livestock at Large | Closed Call Avillegas

22:53:25 Hwy 142, Welfare Concern | Unable To Locate Avillegas

23:09:11 Hwy 142, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Avillegas

23:32:35 300 Blk Concha St Kyle, Verbal Disturbance | Closed Call Avillegas